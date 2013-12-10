(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Dec 10 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed and withdrawn Wuerttembergische Lebensversicherung AG's (WL, life insurance), Wuerttembergische Versicherung AG's (WV; property and casualty insurance) and Wuerttembergische Krankenversicherung AG's (WK, health insurance) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'A-' with a Stable Outlook and Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook

The agency has also affirmed and withdrawn Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG's (W&W AG) Long-term IDR at 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook. W&W AG is the holding company of the Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische group (W&W). WL's EUR130m subordinated debt issue has been affirmed and withdrawn at 'BBB-'.

Fitch has withdrawn the ratings as W&W has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the ratings. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for W&W.

W&W is a bancassurance group operating mainly in Germany. At end-2012, W&W had total assets of EUR77bn. W&W generated gross written premiums (GWP) of almost EUR4bn in 2012. WL and WV are the group's main insurance entities and rank among the top 12 in the German life and non-life markets, in terms of GWP.