(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, October 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed WM Covered Bond Issuer's (WMCBP) mortgage covered bonds ratings at 'AA-' with a Stable Outlook following the periodic review of the program. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating of WMCBP's mortgage covered bonds is based on the long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of the program sponsor, JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A. (JPM, 'A+'/'F1'/Stable), Fitch's unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 0 (full discontinuity) and the program's contractual asset percentage (AP) of 67%, which is equal to Fitch's 'AA-' breakeven AP. The rating of the covered bonds on a probability of default (PD) basis is directly linked to JPM's IDR while the program's contractual AP is sufficient to support a one notch uplift for good recovery prospects under 'AA-' stresses. As there has been no issuance since 2007, Fitch considers the program to be dormant. Consequently the agency relies, in its analysis, on the program's contractual AP rather than on the highest AP observed over the past 12 months. The program's dormant nature is also taken into account in Fitch's D-Cap analysis as reflected by the 'High' risk assessment for the cover pool specific alternative management. Fitch's D-Cap remains driven by the 'Full Discontinuity' assessment of liquidity gap and systemic risks since the potential 90 day stay period that could be imposed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)in the event of receivership exceeds the maturity extension on the Series 2 bonds. The systemic alternative management component was assessed as 'Moderate High' risk comparable to other U.S. covered bonds; while asset segregation and privileged derivatives were assessed as 'Very Low'. As of Aug. 31, 2013, two series of USD-equivalent 5.2 billion bonds were outstanding under the program. The bonds are secured by a USD 7.9 billion cover pool consisting of first lien fixed-rate and hybrid- and payment option-adjustable rate residential mortgages. Fitch's AA- breakeven AP is driven by a WA PD of 66.7% and a WA RR of 40%, resulting in a 40% expected loss on the cover pool in an 'AA-' scenario. The high expected loss is primarily driven by the risk of potential payment shock on the large percentage of interest-only hybrid adjustable rate and payment option arm loans, which comprise roughly 80% of the pool. In addition, the pool has a significant concentration of rate/term and cash-out refinances (approximately 63%), for which Fitch has observed higher historical default rates in the dataset analyzed for the development of its US RMBS Loan Loss Model. The assets have a WA residual maturity of approximately 13.3 years while the covered bonds have a WA residual maturity of 1.8 years. There is no swap on the cover pool assets but interest rate and cross currency risk on the outstanding covered bonds are hedged with Barclays Bank PLC (BAR, 'A'/'F1'/Stable) and Royal Bank of Scotland PLC (RBS, 'A'/'F1'/Stable). RATING SENSITIVITIES WMCBP's covered bonds' rating would be vulnerable to a downgrade or an upgrade if JPM's IDR was downgraded or upgraded. Contact: Primary Analyst Vanessa Purwin Senior Director +1-212-908-0269 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Roger Lin Associate Director +1-212-908-0778 Committee Chairperson Helene Heberlein Managing Director +33 1 44 29 91 40 Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria' (Sept. 4, 2013); --'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds ' (May 13, 2013); --'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinance Stress Addendum' (June 3, 2013); --'US RMBS Loan Loss Model Criteria' (Aug. 9, 2013). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Covered Bonds Rating Criteria here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds here Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinance Stress Addendum here U.S. RMBS Loan Loss Model Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.