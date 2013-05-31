(Repeat for additional subscribers)

May 31 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Wuestenrot Bank AG Pfandbriefbank's (Wuestenrot, 'BBB+'/Stable/'F2') outstanding public sector Pfandbrief at 'AAA'/Stable.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The rating is based on Wuestenrot's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB+', the unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 5 (Low Risk), and an overcollateralisation (OC) of 40% which Fitch takes into account in its analysis, and corresponds to the lowest OC of the past 12 months. It is also equal to the breakeven OC for the 'AAA' Pfandbriefe rating. This level of OC is supporting a 'AA' rating on a probability of default (PD) basis and sufficient to achieve outstanding recoveries in the event of a default, justifying a two-notch uplift to 'AAA'.

The Stable Outlook on the rating is driven by the Stable Outlook on the Wuestenrot's IDR and the Stable Outlook on the cover asset's rating of 'AAA'.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The 'AAA' rating of Wuestenrot's public sector Pfandbrief would be vulnerable to a downgrade, if one of the following occurred: i) Wuestenrot's IDR was downgraded by one or more notches to 'BBB' or below; ii) the rating of the Federal Republic of Germany (FRG; 'AAA'/Stable) was downgraded to 'AA+' or below; iii) the level of OC held fell below Fitch's breakeven OC for the 'AAA' rating of 40%; or iv) Wuestenrot did not issue another covered bond over the next two years and therefore the programme was considered as dormant by the agency.

In March 2013 Wuestenrot exercised a call option on their EUR5m 2023 5.1% Pfandbrief and simultaneously issued another EUR5m Pfandbrief maturing also in 2023 and paying a floating rate coupon (6m Euribor + 10bp). Because of this issue, Fitch recognises the programme as non-dormant and therefore takes into account the lowest level of OC during the past 12 months, where for dormant programmes it would only take into account publicly committed OC levels.

As of end-March 2013, the Pfandbrief was secured by a EUR7m fixed rate (3.5% p.a.) bond issued by Kreditanstalt fur Wiederaufbau (KfW, 'AAA'/Stable/'F1+'). The 'AAA' rating of KfW's bond is based on the guarantee from the FRG. Thus, in its asset analysis Fitch modelled no defaults, but recognises a clear credit linkage between the rating of the Pfandbrief and the rating of the FRG.

Fitch 'AAA' breakeven OC of 40% is almost exclusively due to negative carry between the floating rate Pfandbrief and the fixed rate asset in a scenario where interest rates are increasing according to Fitch's interest rate stresses. As the time to maturity reduces, the impact of this mismatch will decline. Fitch's breakeven OC for the covered bonds rating will be affected, among other factors, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances.