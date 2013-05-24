(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, May 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Germany-based
Wuestenrot Bausparkasse AG's (BSW) and its sister bank
Wuestenrot Bank AG
Pfandbriefbank's (WBP) (collectively Wuestenrot Bausparbank)
Long-term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB+'. The Outlooks on the Long-term
IDRs have been
revised to Stable from Negative. At the same time, the agency
downgraded the
banks' Viability Ratings (VRs) to 'bbb' from 'bbb+'. Fitch
upgraded BSW's and
WBP's Support Ratings to '2' from '3' based on a change in
approach from
sovereign support to institutional support. The banks' Support
Rating Floors
(SRFs) have been affirmed at 'BB+' and simultaneously withdrawn.
The Short-term
IDRs have been affirmed at 'F2'. A full list of rating actions
is at the end of
this release.
BSW and WBP are closely linked and operate to a large extent as
a single
economic entity, the 'Wuestenrot Bausparbank'. This is in
particular underpinned
by a common management team and the sharing of essential
functions such as
treasury and risk management, which contributes to an alignment
of IDRs and VRs.
Standalone, Fitch notes, WBP would probably not receive an
investment grade VR
due to its small size in competitive residential mortgage
lending and retail
funding markets and its dependence on BSW, as it is a net
receiver of internal
group services. However, BSW and WBP have to be kept as legally
separate
entities because BSW's protective building society
(Bausparkasse) status
prevents it from taking over WBP's covered bond (Pfandbrief)
licence and
business.
The affirmation of both banks' Long-term IDRs, the revision of
the Outlooks to
Stable from Negative and the upgrade of the banks' Support
Ratings to '2' from
'3' are a result of Fitch's assessment that the ability of
Wuestenrot &
Wuerttembergische AG (W&W AG; 'BBB+'/Stable), the 100% owner of
both banks, to
provide support to its bank subsidiaries has improved. The
improved ability is
the result of both continued strength of the group's insurance
businesses and
the reduced risk (and therefore potential size of any support
that may be
needed) at the banks. Fitch continues to assess W&W AG's
willingness to provide
support to its core bank subsidiaries as very strong.
Fitch's SRFs are reserved for those financial institutions whose
support rating
is based on sovereign support. BSW's and WBP's SRFs have been
withdrawn because
they are no longer considered to be relevant to the agency's
coverage given that
the banks' Support Ratings are now based on institutional
support rather than
sovereign support. Prior to withdrawal, Fitch affirmed BSW's and
WBP's SRFs at
'BB+' based on our assumption of a moderate likelihood that
sovereign support
for the banks would be forthcoming in case of need. This
assumption is unchanged
and reflects both banks' significant retail deposit base, their
role as
residential mortgage lenders and WBP's status as a Pfandbrief
issuer.
The downgrade of BSW's and WBP's VRs to 'bbb' from 'bbb+' are
driven by the
continued, and in Fitch's view likely prolonged, low interest
rate environment,
which has a negative impact on the banks' recurring net interest
margins, and
one-off costs in connection with W&W group's current
optimisation initiative W&W
2015, which dents earnings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SUPPORT RATINGS, AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch views BSW and WBP as "core" and key and integral parts of
W&W group's
business as both complement the group's product diversification
through the
offering of residential mortgage loans and cross selling
approach towards retail
customers.
Fitch previously had based its support assumption for WBP on
sovereign support.
The agency always believed that there is a strong willingness by
W&W AG to
support its banking operations, e.g. underpinned by the
profit-and-loss transfer
agreement (PLTA) between WBP and W&W AG. However, the large
scale of the
combined banking operations, which account for half of W&W group
assets,
relative to other group resources could have restricted W&W AG's
ability to
support WBP in extreme circumstances.
Based on updated stress assumptions, Fitch now believes that W&W
AG has
sufficient excess capital to provide support, if needed, for the
banking
entities in a severe stress situation (e.g. a significant
haircut on GIIPS
exposure), based on Fitch's analysis of W&W AG and the solvency
of W&W AG's
insurance entities. In addition, the banking entities have made
strong progress
in reducing exposure to southern European countries, including
nominal EUR167m
sovereign and nominal EUR317m bank exposure (both as of May
2013), in the past
two years. The sovereign and bank exposure to southern European
countries will
reduce to a large extent until end-2017.
The magnitude of potential stress to be covered by the parent,
exceeding
treasury exposures to southern European countries, is also
limited by both
banks' low-risk and granular mortgage loan books as BSW, as a
building society,
and WBP, as a Pfandbrief issuer, are subject to maximum mortgage
lending values
of 80% (German building society law) and 60%
(Pfandbrief-eligibility),
respectively, in a still benign domestic residential mortgage
lending market. In
addition, BSW's risk appetite is restricted by regulation as it
has to invest
Bauspar deposits, until a depositor becomes eligible for a
subsequent mortgage
loan, in high-quality assets, as stipulated in the German
building society law.
BSW's exposure to commercial real estate is legally capped.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SUPPORT RATINGS, AND SENIOR DEBT
BSW's and WBP's IDRs and WBP's senior debt ratings are now
driven by the support
willingness and ability from W&W AG and potential contagion
risks from the
group's insurance entities, which are sister entities of BSW and
WBP. Hence a
downgrade of W&W AG would trigger a downgrade on BSW and WBP.
Fitch would review
the banking entities' institutional support assumption, and as a
consequence
their IDRs and Support Ratings, if the solvency of the insurance
entities would
constrain the ability of W&W AG to support the banking entities.
On the
contrary, an upgrade of W&W AG, maybe driven by the performance
of the insurance
entities, could result in an upgrade of BSW's and WBP's IDRs.
Any change in
BSW's or WBP's ownership structure or integration within the
group, which could
abate the support propensity, could trigger a negative rating
action.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VRs
The downgrade of both banks' VRs follows Fitch analysis of BSW's
and WBP's
continued weak core profitability, which suffers under the
currently low, and in
our view prolonged, interest rate environment and the intense
competition in the
domestic residential mortgage lending and retail funding
markets. This is
intensified through the dependence of both entities on their
interest income,
which is essentially their only recurring income source, as the
net commission
income due to commission payments to the entities' designated
sales organisation
is structurally negative. Also, building societies are less
flexible in
adjusting their funding costs due to high-yielding legacy
Bauspar tariffs. At
the same time, the reinvestment of maturing treasury assets or
investments of
newly acquired Bauspar deposits at sufficient net interest
margins is
increasingly difficult.
In addition, BSW's and WBP's current optimisation initiative W&W
2015, through
one-off expenses, weighs on earnings, resulting, in combination
with depressed
revenues, in a high cost inefficiency until at least end-2015.
W&W AG has been
in restructuring (W&W 2009) and development (W&W 2012) mode for
six years but
has started W&W 2015 to further streamline its organisation and
to address the
historically low interest rate environment, regulatory changes
and the sovereign
debt crisis. Fitch recognised the progress achieved but believes
that, six years
on, additional streamlining will be increasingly challenging to
achieve.
Fitch notably recognises BSW's active use of tools to reduce
legacy tariffs and
to streamline its operations but also believes that this is a
multi-year
process. Fitch doubts generally that uncontrollable external
factors can be
sustainably cured by measures at entity level. Improvement
measures can only
mitigate negative external factors and prepare Wuestenrot
Bausparbank for a more
prosperous future, the agency believes. Eventually, a rise in
interest rates
will be necessary for a rebound of its business model.
We believe that the banking entities' capitalisation is adequate
in light of
their low risk and granular mortgage loan books and reduced
exposure to southern
European countries, albeit significantly stronger at BSW. BSW's
(German GAAP)
Fitch Core Capital ratio was adequate at 10% and WBP's was a low
7.2%,
respectively, at end-2012. The PLTA between WBP and W&W AG
effectively prevents
capital build up at the Pfandbrief issuer and makes it reliant
on capital
increases by the parent (as seen in June 2011). Both banks are
currently in the
process of implementing the Internal Ratings-Based Approach
(IRBA) which will
result in increasing capital ratios by 2014 and onwards. The low
risk nature of
the mortgage loan books is illustrated by Wuestenrot
Bausparbank's low
non-performing loan (NPL) ratio of 2.2% at end-2012, albeit it
has increased by
50 basis points due to a redefinition of NPLs in connection with
the IRBA
implementation.
BSW's and WBP's funding and liquidity profiles are strong. Fitch
has received
pro-forma liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) and net stable funding
ratio (NSFR)
data and does not expect these ratios to be a challenge for
either bank under
Basel III.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VRs
If Fitch came to the conclusion that BSW and WBP were unlikely
to achieve the
benefit expected from W&W 2015 and the low interest rates
further compress
margins, this could result in an additional downgrade of the
banks' VRs. Further
downward pressure could result from potential stress in the
domestic residential
property market, which is not of immediate concern for Fitch.
Downward pressure
could also arise from the sovereign debt crisis reaching a more
critical stage
again. Upside potential could essentially only arise from a
significant
improvement of the bank's recurring profitability, which Fitch
does not expect
to happen in the short term.
The ratings actions are as follows:
Wuestenrot Bausparkasse AG
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+', Outlook revised to Stable
from Negative
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'bbb' from 'bbb+'
Support Rating: upgraded to '2' from '3'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+' and withdrawn
Wuestenrot Bank AG Pfandbriefbank
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+', Outlook revised to Stable
from Negative
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'bbb' from 'bbb+'
Support Rating: upgraded to '2' from '3'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+' and withdrawn
Senior debt: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Patrick Rioual
Director
+49 (0) 69 7680 76 123
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
60325 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Markus Schmitt
Associate Director
+49 69 76 80 76 129
Committee Chairperson
Erwin van Lumich
Managing Director
+34 93 323 8403
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria 'Evaluating Corporate Governance', dated 12
December 2012,
'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 15 August
2012, 'Rating
FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies', dated 10 August 2012 and
'Country-Specific Treatment of Recovery Ratings', dated 16 June
2012 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
