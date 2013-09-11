(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Wuestenrot Bank AG Pfandbriefbank (WBP, BBB+/Stable/F2) mortgage Pfandbriefe at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook. The affirmation follows the agency's periodic review of the programme. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings are based on WBP's Long-Term IDR of 'BBB+', the Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 5 and the overcollateralisation (OC) that Fitch takes into account in its analysis and which is currently 15.6%. This level of OC supports a 'AA' rating on a probability of default (PD) basis and is sufficient to achieve outstanding recoveries in a 'AAA' scenario, supporting a two-notch recovery uplift to 'AAA' for the covered bonds rating. As of 30 June 2013, the cover pool had a significant initial open interest position as 30% of the covered bonds are floating compared with 0.5% of the cover assets. Consequently, the cover pool is sensitive to a rising interest rate scenario. No privileged derivatives are in place to mitigate the open position. WBP`s outstanding mortgage Pfandbriefe amounted to EUR3.8bn and were secured by a cover pool of EUR4.6bn. All liabilities and assets are euro-denominated. The mortgage pool comprises 62,585 loans, 96% of which are secured by residential properties and 4% by small commercial properties with an average lending value of EUR0.5m. As commercial loans are not part of WBP's strategic business activities, no new commercial loans will be added to the cover pool. The properties are well-diversified throughout Germany. Fitch applied a cash flow profile based on the assumption that loans are extended beyond interest reset dates, until their assumed final legal maturity. On the extended cash flow profile, Fitch calculated a weighted average remaining life of 15 years compared with four years for the delivered profile based on interest reset dates. In a 'AAA' scenario, Fitch has calculated an expected credit loss of 3.9%. The rating default rate and the rating recovery rate for this scenario are 16.4% and 76.5%, respectively. RATING SENSITIVITIES The 'AAA' rating is vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurred: (i) WBP's IDR was downgraded by one or more notches to 'BBB' or lower; or (ii) the D-Cap fell by one or more categories to 4 or lower; or (iii) the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis dropped below Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven OC of 11%. The prepayment scenarios applied in Fitch`s cash flow analysis are of paramount importance for the breakeven OC. Prepayments drive the available liquidity to repay outstanding bonds and therefore the level of asset sales needed. In a rising interest rate scenario, which is the most stressful scenario for WBP's mortgage Pfandbriefe, lower asset prices account for an increase in breakeven OC. In Fitch's view, 50% of our base prepayment assumption, which is 15% for loans with a seasoning of eight years, is an adequate stress in a low prepayment scenario under the assumption that all loans are extended until their final legal maturity. 