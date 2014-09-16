(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, September 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed China-based Wuzhou International Holdings Limited's (Wuzhou) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed Wuzhou's senior unsecured rating at 'B', and Recovery Rating at 'RR4'. The affirmation is due to the commercial property developer's ability to increase its contracted sales in the past 12 months and diversify outside Jiangsu province. Wuzhou has improved its debt structure by lengthening its debt maturity profile and reducing its reliance on secured debt and trust borrowings. Wuzhou's lower EBITDA margin is likely to be permanent in view of more sales in third-tier cities. While its leverage (net debt/adjusted inventory) may continue to increase, Fitch expects it will stay within 40%. KEY RATING DRIVERS Diversifying Outside Jiangsu Province: Contracted sales from Jiangsu province fell to 54% of total sales in 2013 from 72% in 2012, following the launch of projects in other provinces such as Zhejiang, Henan, Yunnan and Hubei. This was supported by a 33% year-on-year rise in contracted sales in 1H14 to 46% of Wuzhou's full-year target of CNY6.5bn. We expect the geographical diversification to continue as Wuzhou's projects are spread across more provinces than a year ago. Improved Debt Structure: Wuzhou has improved its capital structure after two offshore bond issuances totalling USD200m in September 2013 and January 2014. It will improve further with an upcoming USD100m convertible bond issue. The bond issuances will help Wuzhou lengthen its debt maturity profile and reduce its reliance on secured debt. At end-June 2014, 26% of its debt was unsecured, compared with nil a year earlier. Wuzhou also relied less on trust borrowings, which constituted 17% of total debt at end-2013, down from 28% at end-2012. Lower Margin to be Sustained: Wuzhou's gross profit margin peaked at 53% in 2012 and fell to 44% in 2013. It further decreased to 41% in 1H14. We believe it is caused by more project deliveries in third-tier cities. We expect the decline to be permanent with margin hovering around the current level. Wuzhou's EBITDA margin was also affected by high sales, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses related to expansion into new cities. We believe Wuzhou can only trim its SG&A expenses meaningfully after it slows down its expansion. Leverage Rising: Wuzhou doubled its contracted sales in 2013 by developing projects outside Wuxi. The expansion was partly funded by its IPO in the middle of 2013, and its leverage remained steady at 30% at end-2013. Leverage rose to 33% in mid-2014 due to a lower cash collection rate and continued construction capex. Fitch expects its leverage to further increase, but in a controlled manner. Leverage will only exceed the 40% level at which Fitch would consider negative rating action if cash collection continues to be weaker than our expectation or Wuzhou acquires land aggressively. Partners Raise Wuzhou's Profile: Fitch believes that Wuzhou's agreements to cooperate with Ping An Real Estate and Global Logistics Properties (GLP; BBB+/Stable) separately in providing financial services to Wuzhou's SME clients and co-developing wholesale centres and logistics facilities may enhance the competitiveness of Wuzhou's projects. Wuzhou can tap GLP's expertise in logistics and storage facilities and raise capital from Ping An for project development. Since the cooperation agreements are still at the preliminary stage, the earnings and capex requirements will be minimal. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that may collectively lead to positive rating actions include: - Annual contracted sales being sustained above CNY8bn while maintaining current margins and credit metrics, and - Increase in geographical diversification by establishing its presence in a greater number of provinces, and -Satisfactory operating conditions for completed projects, in particular for those that have been open for more than three years Negative: Factors that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - A significant reduction in annual contracted sales - Deviation from the current fast churn-out business model - Net debt/adjusted inventory being sustained above 40% (end-June 2014: 33%) - EBITDA margin staying below 20% on a sustained basis (1H14: 25%) - Contracted sales/ total debt staying below 1.0x on a sustained basis (end-June 2014: 1.2x). Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage", dated 28 May 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here 