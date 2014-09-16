(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, September 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
China-based Wuzhou
International Holdings Limited's (Wuzhou) Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR)
at 'B'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed Wuzhou's
senior unsecured
rating at 'B', and Recovery Rating at 'RR4'.
The affirmation is due to the commercial property developer's
ability to
increase its contracted sales in the past 12 months and
diversify outside
Jiangsu province. Wuzhou has improved its debt structure by
lengthening its debt
maturity profile and reducing its reliance on secured debt and
trust borrowings.
Wuzhou's lower EBITDA margin is likely to be permanent in view
of more sales in
third-tier cities. While its leverage (net debt/adjusted
inventory) may continue
to increase, Fitch expects it will stay within 40%.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Diversifying Outside Jiangsu Province: Contracted sales from
Jiangsu province
fell to 54% of total sales in 2013 from 72% in 2012, following
the launch of
projects in other provinces such as Zhejiang, Henan, Yunnan and
Hubei. This was
supported by a 33% year-on-year rise in contracted sales in 1H14
to 46% of
Wuzhou's full-year target of CNY6.5bn. We expect the
geographical
diversification to continue as Wuzhou's projects are spread
across more
provinces than a year ago.
Improved Debt Structure: Wuzhou has improved its capital
structure after two
offshore bond issuances totalling USD200m in September 2013 and
January 2014. It
will improve further with an upcoming USD100m convertible bond
issue. The bond
issuances will help Wuzhou lengthen its debt maturity profile
and reduce its
reliance on secured debt. At end-June 2014, 26% of its debt was
unsecured,
compared with nil a year earlier. Wuzhou also relied less on
trust borrowings,
which constituted 17% of total debt at end-2013, down from 28%
at end-2012.
Lower Margin to be Sustained: Wuzhou's gross profit margin
peaked at 53% in 2012
and fell to 44% in 2013. It further decreased to 41% in 1H14. We
believe it is
caused by more project deliveries in third-tier cities. We
expect the decline to
be permanent with margin hovering around the current level.
Wuzhou's EBITDA
margin was also affected by high sales, general and
administrative (SG&A)
expenses related to expansion into new cities. We believe Wuzhou
can only trim
its SG&A expenses meaningfully after it slows down its
expansion.
Leverage Rising: Wuzhou doubled its contracted sales in 2013 by
developing
projects outside Wuxi. The expansion was partly funded by its
IPO in the middle
of 2013, and its leverage remained steady at 30% at end-2013.
Leverage rose to
33% in mid-2014 due to a lower cash collection rate and
continued construction
capex. Fitch expects its leverage to further increase, but in a
controlled
manner. Leverage will only exceed the 40% level at which Fitch
would consider
negative rating action if cash collection continues to be weaker
than our
expectation or Wuzhou acquires land aggressively.
Partners Raise Wuzhou's Profile: Fitch believes that Wuzhou's
agreements to
cooperate with Ping An Real Estate and Global Logistics
Properties (GLP;
BBB+/Stable) separately in providing financial services to
Wuzhou's SME clients
and co-developing wholesale centres and logistics facilities may
enhance the
competitiveness of Wuzhou's projects. Wuzhou can tap GLP's
expertise in
logistics and storage facilities and raise capital from Ping An
for project
development. Since the cooperation agreements are still at the
preliminary
stage, the earnings and capex requirements will be minimal.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may collectively lead to
positive rating
actions include:
- Annual contracted sales being sustained above CNY8bn while
maintaining current
margins and credit metrics, and
- Increase in geographical diversification by establishing its
presence in a
greater number of provinces, and
-Satisfactory operating conditions for completed projects, in
particular for
those that have been open for more than three years
Negative: Factors that may, individually or collectively, lead
to negative
rating action include:
- A significant reduction in annual contracted sales
- Deviation from the current fast churn-out business model
- Net debt/adjusted inventory being sustained above 40%
(end-June 2014: 33%)
- EBITDA margin staying below 20% on a sustained basis (1H14:
25%)
- Contracted sales/ total debt staying below 1.0x on a sustained
basis (end-June
2014: 1.2x).
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alex Choi
Associate Director
+852 2263 9969
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
28th Floor, Two Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Michelle Leong
Associate Director
+ 852 2263 9929
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
