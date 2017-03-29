(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) for Wyndham Worldwide Corp. (WYN) at 'BBB-'. The Rating
Outlook is Stable.
A full list of rating actions follows at the end of the release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect Wyndham's strong free cash flow (FCF)
profile, the majority
of which is made up of recurring fee income generated by its
lodging, vacation
exchange and rental, and timeshare segments. The ratings also
consider
management's public commitment to maintaining low
investment-grade credit
metrics.
Elevated leverage for the 'BBB-' category remains Fitch's
primary credit
concern, in the context of Wyndham's high exposure to the
cyclical lodging and
timeshare industries and an increase in the company's
contractual and contingent
off-balance-sheet obligations.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that WYN will
continue to
operate within our target adjusted leverage of 3.25x, with a
firm cap at 3.5x at
the 'BBB-' rating level. Fitch's ratings have limited tolerance
for leverage
sustaining above 3.5x on an annual and quarterly basis. We would
expect the
company to swiftly reduce leverage back closer to our 3.25x
target for the
rating if, for example, WYN's timeshare inventory procurement
costs prove
unsustainable through the cycle.
STRONG FCF GENERATION
Wyndham has consistently generated strong annual FCF since
implementing more
efficient capital allocation policies in 2008 in connection with
the previous
recession. The company generated FCF after dividends of $489
million during the
trailing 12 months (TTM) ended Dec. 31, 2016, roughly 15.5% of
its total core
debt balance (unadjusted and excludes securitized debt). Fitch
expects FCF/debt
will remain above 15% over the next one to three years - a
moderately lower rate
due primarily to higher financing propensity and origination
levels in its
timeshare business.
ASSET-LIGHT/FEE-DRIVEN FOCUS
Fitch expects the company to focus on less capital-intensive
inventory sources
in its timeshare segment in addition to maintaining its current
asset-light,
fee-driven lodging and vacation exchange and rentals models.
Wyndham generates
approximately 60% of its total revenues (and a greater
percentage of its
profits) from recurring fees associated with its lodging
franchise and vacation
rentals and exchange businesses, as well as management fees from
timeshare
communities. Vacation ownership interval sales make up the
majority of the
balance. Fitch expects hotel ownership to play a small role in
its strategy.
U.S. LODGING CYCLE PEAKING
Fitch sees limited upside to its 1%-2% revenue per available
room (RevPAR)
expectation for 2017, given results to date and an unavoidable
lag for policy
implementation. However, stronger corporate demand could extend
this upcycle to
2018, or longer. Fitch expects 2018 RevPAR to be flat versus our
prior modestly
negative assumption.
Stronger lodging demand will require the new administration's
policy ambition to
become reality. Corporations appear to be taking a wait-and-see
approach with
respect to travel budgets, notwithstanding increased optimism
surrounding
infrastructure spending and tax, regulatory and healthcare
reform.
RevPAR has not accelerated from its low single-digit pace so far
this year,
according to STR Global data. Lodging operators and owners also
suggested no
change to demand from the improved optimism during the recent
fourth-quarter
reporting season. However, trends during the seasonally stronger
April through
September months are more important to industry revenues.
DIFFERENTIATED SEGMENT: WYNDHAM DESTINATION NETWORK
Wyndham's vacation exchange and rentals segment, Wyndham
Destination Network, is
an attractive fee-for-service business that compliments its
other hospitality
businesses and adds diversification. This segment provides
stability to the
business profile as it had less severe declines during the past
recession (8.5%)
compared to both the lodging and timeshare segments. In
addition, the segment's
low fixed costs allow for cost reductions during a downturn.
Fitch expects the
company to capitalize on its strong competitive position to
source consolidation
opportunities in the fragmented rentals industry, primarily
through smaller
"bolt-on" acquisitions. Vacation exchange and rentals make up
roughly 30% of the
company's revenue and EBITDA and is predominantly fee-driven,
with the exception
of a small portion of owned/leased properties on the rentals
side.
The competitive environment in Wyndham's vacation rental
business has arguably
intensified with the increasing popularity of short-term rental
websites, such
as HomeAway, Inc., VRBO, Inc. and Airbnb, Inc. However, the
value proposition of
Wyndham's rentals business extends beyond property marketing.
The company offers
a turnkey professional management solution for owners that do
not wish to
actively manage their vacation rental properties. To that end,
the company is
progressing in its efforts to apply the dynamic revenue
management concepts from
its lodging and exchange businesses to improve the pricing and
margins for
Wyndham and the owners of the properties it manages over the
cycle.
Scale represents a significant barrier to entry in the vacation
exchange
industry given the large number of resorts needed to make it an
attractive
exchange network. The industry structure is essentially a
duopoly between
Wyndham's vacation exchange business, RCI, and Interval Leisure
Group, Inc. RCI
is the larger of the two, with over 4,000 vacation ownership
resorts in its
network compared to Interval's roughly 2,800 resorts.
HIGH TIMESHARE EXPOSURE
Fitch generally views the timeshare business less favorably than
the lodging
business due to greater earnings volatility and capital
intensity. Fitch
estimates that roughly half of Wyndham's revenues and slightly
less than half of
its EBITDA comes from timeshare operations (including a small
amount of
timeshare-related fee revenue).
Excess inventory build leading up to the global financial crisis
has kept
development spending low for the industry at this point in the
cycle. Fitch
expects higher development spending associated with inventory
replenishment to
lead to increased cash flow volatility for timeshare companies
during the next
three to five years.
Wyndham has modified its timeshare business model in an effort
to reduce cash
flow volatility. Examples include emphasizing recurring
management fees
(evidenced by its acquisition of Shell Vacations, which mostly
consists of
already sold inventory), as well as the company's transition of
a portion of its
business to the Wyndham Asset Affiliation Model (WAAM). Wyndham
created WAAM to
improve the capital efficiency of its timeshare business. The
company has cycled
through several iterations based on changing market conditions
and opportunity
sets in the industry.
Fitch expects the company will continue to seek timeshare
inventory sourcing
opportunities under its asset-light WAAM business model, in
addition to modest
timeshare inventory spending of roughly $240 million annually.
Longer term, the
ratings incorporate Fitch's assumption that inventory spending
will ramp up
modestly, resulting in a continued solid FCF profile.
INCREASED OFF-BALANCE-SHEET LIABILITIES
The ratings contemplate Wyndham's off-balance-sheet liabilities,
including
contractual and contingent obligations, which have increased
during the past
several years. Fitch incorporates these items into the ratings
by analyzing
Wyndham's liquidity position and the potential impact to
increased leverage
under various liability funding scenarios.
Inventory purchase commitments under its WAAM business model
have increased
Wyndham's off-balance-sheet contractual obligations. Fitch
recognizes the
financing elements associated with these transactions, but does
not consider
them akin to debt.
As with all of its financial obligations, Fitch is monitoring
closely Wyndham's
total and maximum annual funding requirements related to its
timeshare inventory
purchase commitments, emphasizing the impact to leverage under
weaker economic
and industry conditions. Wyndham has adequate flexibility to
redirect
discretionary capital expenditures (i.e. share repurchases) to
pay down debt and
reduce leverage in an economic downturn.
The company's contingent obligations have increased in recent
years due, in
part, to performance guarantees associated with management
agreements with
FelCor Lodging Trust (FCH) and Hospitality Properties Trust
(HPT).
Fitch recognizes that the company may periodically need to enter
into management
agreements that contain performance guarantees in order to grow
its hotel
system, thereby increasing its contingent obligations. However,
Fitch expects
Wyndham to limit its use of performance guarantees going forward
- mainly using
them to bolster the competitive position of its upscale hotel
brands.
INCREASED EVENT RISK
The potential for WYN to be the target of an LBO is a perennial
"event risk"
concern. The company has several common characteristics of an
LBO candidate,
particularly a strong FCF profile, a historical valuation
discount to peers, and
the potential perception of a misunderstood business model. This
risk is
heightened in the current accommodative credit environment along
with the recent
trend for lodging companies to follow Marriott's lead and exit
the volatile
timeshare segment. Marriott spun its timeshare business off to
shareholders in
2010, taking back a recurring licensing fee for the use of its
brand name.
Starwood disposed of its timeshare business prior to being
acquired by Marriott
in 2016 and Hilton spun off its timeshare business and the
majority of its owned
assets earlier this year.
Fitch would view a spinoff of Wyndham's timeshare segment as a
net positive for
its business risk profile, with reduced business diversity
offset by the reduced
volatility and capital intensity of the remaining businesses.
Fitch would be
less positive if Wyndham Destination Network were to be spun
off, as the segment
is an attractive fee-for-service business that compliments its
other hospitality
businesses and adds diversification. Change of control
provisions in its bond
indentures and the limited leveragability of its timeshare
business mitigate the
event risk from an LBO.
Wyndham has also stated its interest in expanding its lodging
and vacation
rentals businesses through strategic (and possibly large,
transformative)
acquisitions. The company has publicly expressed a willingness
to let its credit
ratings fall to a high speculative-grade rating for an
attractive acquisition,
provided management sees a path to returning to investment grade
over a
reasonable time period.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Wyndham
include:
--U.S. lodging industry RevPAR growth remains slightly positive
(low single
digits) through the one-to-two year Rating Outlook horizon;
--Flat to slightly negative results in WYN's vacation exchange
and rentals
business as low single-digit member gains at RCI are offset by a
secular decline
in average spend per member;
--Modest improvement in the company's timeshare sales revenue
driven by
increased tour flow and moderate volume per guest improvement;
--Continued emphasis on sourcing less capital-intensive
timeshare inventory
through discounted repurchases and its WAAM third-party
development funding
model;
--WYN returns its excess FCF to shareholders through dividend
increases and
share repurchases, regulating the latter to maintain at or near
Fitch's 3.25x
leverage target at the 'BBB-' rating.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
-- Fitch has set Wyndham's core lease-adjusted leverage target
at 3.25x with a
cap of 3.5x for an IDR of 'BBB-'/Outlook Stable. There is only
limited tolerance
in the current rating/Outlook for leverage at or above 3.5x on
both an annual
and quarterly basis. Fitch allows for leverage to be slightly
above its target
level at 'BBB-' due to Wyndham's strong FCF profile. Wyndham's
core
lease-adjusted leverage (excluding securitized timeshare debt
and related
financing income) was 3.2x as of Dec. 31, 2016.
-- Wyndham's off-balance-sheet commitments have increased
recently and further
increases could have a negative impact on the ratings and/or
Outlook.
-- Wyndham's current FCF/debt ratio is 16.5%, which is very
strong for the
rating category. If the company's FCF/debt deteriorated to below
15% without the
company reducing leverage to within 3.25x, there would be
negative pressure on
the rating/Outlook.
-- Negative rating pressure could result if Fitch's outlook for
development
spending and the capital intensity of the company's businesses
were to increase
materially.
-- Reducing and sustaining leverage at around 2.75x and the
adoption of more
conservative financial policies could result in upward momentum
for Wyndham's
ratings/Outlook. However, Fitch does not expect this to occur.
LIQUIDITY
At Dec. 31, 2016, Wyndham had cash of $185 million, $1.1 billion
of availability
under its corporate revolving credit facility (net of commercial
paper
letters of credit), and $366 million of availability under its
two-year vacation
ownership conduit facility underpinning the company's ample
liquidity position.
Wyndham has a sizable and well-established consumer financing
business related
to its timeshare business. Term securitization transactions of
timeshare
receivables provide an additional source of liquidity. Recent
transaction terms
have been favorable. Moreover, market accessibility was better
than Fitch's
expectations through the recent recession, although transaction
terms were much
less favorable than in the current financing environment.
The company has a $450 million senior notes issuance due in
March 2018, but has
no other significant debt maturities during the next four years.
The company had
$476 million in CP outstanding as of Dec. 31, 2016 and used
availability under
its CP program to redeem $300 million of senior notes subsequent
to year-end.
Fitch expects the company to pay down outstanding CP using
proceeds from its
recent $700 million senior unsecured notes issuance.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch affirms the following ratings:
Wyndham Worldwide Corp.
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F3';
--Senior unsecured credit facilities at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured CP at 'F3'.
Wyndham Global Finance PLC
--Senior unsecured CP at 'F3'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Stephen Boyd, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-9153
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Michael Paladino, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9113
Committee Chairperson
John C. Culver, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3216
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com; Hannah James, New York, Tel:
+ 1 646 582
4947, Email: hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: March 28, 2017.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Historical and projected EBITDA is adjusted to exclude
non-cash stock-based
compensation expense, restructuring costs, executive departure
costs and
impairments.
--Fitch's adjusted leverage calculation excludes non-recourse
timeshare debt
from total debt and excludes related financing income from
EBITDA.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1021286
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com">WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM..
PUBLISHED
RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS
SITE AT ALL TIMES.
FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST,
AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES
ARE ALSO
AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE.
DIRECTORS AND
SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE AT <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/regulatory">HTTPS://WWW.
FITCHRATINGS.COM
/SITE/REGULATORY. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE
RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS
FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY
CAN BE FOUND ON
THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001