(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, December 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings for Xerox Corp. (Xerox) and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Affiliated Computer Services, Inc. (ACS), including the long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Fitch's actions affect $9.8 billion of debt, including Xerox's undrawn $2 billion revolving credit facility (RCF). KEY RATING DRIVERS Xerox's ratings and Stable Outlook reflect: --Fitch's expectations for improving operating results in Services to offset revenue declines in Document Technology (DT), primarily black-and-white (B&W) high-end production printing. --Substantial recurring revenue from long-term services contracts, rentals and financing, and supplies (86% of total revenue for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2014). --Solid liquidity supported by $1 billion of cash at Sept. 30. 2014, an undrawn $2 billion RCF due 2019, staggered debt maturities and consistent annual free cash flow (FCF). Fitch believes FCF (post-dividends) will exceed $1.3 billion annually over the intermediate term. --Fitch expectations for an increasingly diversified revenue mix from faster growth in the Services segment and with declining exposure to the slower-growing print industry. Services accounts for 57% of Xerox's total revenue. --Xerox's conservative financial policies. Fitch believes management remains committed to an investment-grade rating and has a track record of reducing debt to offset declining financing assets, resulting in flat core leverage. Fitch expects Xerox's core leverage, which excludes debt and operating EBITDA related to financing activities, to remain below 1.5x through the intermediate term. For the LTM ended Sept. 30, 2014, Fitch estimates core leverage was 1.3x. For the same time period, core leverage, including off-balance-sheet debt, and gross leverage was 1.5x and 2.5x, respectively. Fitch's credit concerns center on: --Fitch expectations for ongoing revenue pressures in DT, which includes equipment and supplies bundled with Document Outsourcing (DO) contracts. Fitch forecasts mid-single-digit revenue declines for DT through the intermediate-term. Revenues fell 5.5% year-over-year in the latest 12 months (LTM) ending Sept. 30, 2014, due to weakness in B&W. Benefits from restructuring resulting in higher DT operating margin will partially mitigate revenue declines. Operating profit margin will exceed 12.5% through the intermediate term, up from 10.8% in 2013. --The aggregate $1.1 billion underfunding of worldwide defined benefit (DB) pension plans as of year-end 2013, down from $1.8 billion in the prior year. The higher funded status primarily reflects lower benefit obligations due to a 110- and 20-basis point increase in the U.S. and non-U.S. discount rates, respectively. Total contributions are expected to be $250 million in 2014 up from $230 million in 2013. --Pressured operating margin in the Services business. Fitch expects operating margin to remain in the mid-9% range through at least 2015 but reach 10% in the longer term, driven by greater contract bidding discipline. Fitch expects Xerox's Services segment operating margin to decrease for the fourth consecutive year in 2014 to just below 9% from 9.8% in 2013. Cost overruns related to government healthcare contracts and the continued run-off of certain higher margin business process outsourcing contracts, consisting of student loan processing and customer care (CC) volume with a telecom client post- acquisition, drove operating profit margin compression. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: --Fitch's expectations for Services operating profit margin sustained below 9%; --Sustained declines in DT more than offsetting growth in Services, resulting in a material decline in financial performance and credit metrics. Positive rating actions are unlikely in the absence of: --A significant reduction in the funding shortfall for Xerox's worldwide defined benefit pension plan; --DT revenues levels which stabilize with expectations for sustained operating profit margin near current levels; --Revenue growth and margin expansion in Services that results in expectations for FCF margin approaching 10%. Xerox's liquidity is solid, supported by $1 billion of cash at Sept. 30, 2014 and an undrawn $2 billion RCF that matures in March 2019. Fitch's expectation for more than $1.5 billion of annual FCF also supports liquidity. Total debt with equity credit was $7.8 billion on Sept. 30, 2014, consisting of approximately $7.5 billion of senior unsecured debt and $349 million of convertible preferred stock, which Fitch assigns 50% equity credit. As of Sept. 30, 2014, $4.2 billion, or 54%, of total debt, supported Xerox's financing business based on a debt-to-equity ratio of 7:1 for the financing assets. Xerox's net financing assets, consisting of receivables and equipment on operating leases, totaled $4.8 billion compared with $5.2 billion in the prior year. Xerox's nearest debt maturities include $1 billion of senior notes due Feb. 15, 2015 and $250 million of senior notes due June 1, 2015. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: Xerox --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB'; --Short-term IDR at 'F2'; --Revolving credit facility (RCF) at 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB'; --Commercial paper at 'F2'. ACS --IDR at 'BBB'; --Senior notes at 'BBB'. Contact: Primary Analyst Jason Pompeii Senior Director +1-312-368-3210 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst David Peterson Senior Director +1-312-368-3177 Committee Chairperson Michael Paladino Senior Director +1-212-908-9113 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (May 28, 2014). 