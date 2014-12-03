(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, December 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings for Xerox
Corp. (Xerox) and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Affiliated
Computer Services,
Inc. (ACS), including the long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
at 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable. Fitch's actions affect $9.8
billion of debt,
including Xerox's undrawn $2 billion revolving credit facility
(RCF).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Xerox's ratings and Stable Outlook reflect:
--Fitch's expectations for improving operating results in
Services to offset
revenue declines in Document Technology (DT), primarily
black-and-white (B&W)
high-end production printing.
--Substantial recurring revenue from long-term services
contracts, rentals and
financing, and supplies (86% of total revenue for the quarter
ended Sept. 30,
2014).
--Solid liquidity supported by $1 billion of cash at Sept. 30.
2014, an undrawn
$2 billion RCF due 2019, staggered debt maturities and
consistent annual free
cash flow (FCF). Fitch believes FCF (post-dividends) will exceed
$1.3 billion
annually over the intermediate term.
--Fitch expectations for an increasingly diversified revenue mix
from faster
growth in the Services segment and with declining exposure to
the slower-growing
print industry. Services accounts for 57% of Xerox's total
revenue.
--Xerox's conservative financial policies. Fitch believes
management remains
committed to an investment-grade rating and has a track record
of reducing debt
to offset declining financing assets, resulting in flat core
leverage.
Fitch expects Xerox's core leverage, which excludes debt and
operating EBITDA
related to financing activities, to remain below 1.5x through
the intermediate
term. For the LTM ended Sept. 30, 2014, Fitch estimates core
leverage was 1.3x.
For the same time period, core leverage, including
off-balance-sheet debt, and
gross leverage was 1.5x and 2.5x, respectively.
Fitch's credit concerns center on:
--Fitch expectations for ongoing revenue pressures in DT, which
includes
equipment and supplies bundled with Document Outsourcing (DO)
contracts. Fitch
forecasts mid-single-digit revenue declines for DT through the
intermediate-term. Revenues fell 5.5% year-over-year in the
latest 12 months
(LTM) ending Sept. 30, 2014, due to weakness in B&W. Benefits
from restructuring
resulting in higher DT operating margin will partially mitigate
revenue
declines. Operating profit margin will exceed 12.5% through the
intermediate
term, up from 10.8% in 2013.
--The aggregate $1.1 billion underfunding of worldwide defined
benefit (DB)
pension plans as of year-end 2013, down from $1.8 billion in the
prior year. The
higher funded status primarily reflects lower benefit
obligations due to a 110-
and 20-basis point increase in the U.S. and non-U.S. discount
rates,
respectively. Total contributions are expected to be $250
million in 2014 up
from $230 million in 2013.
--Pressured operating margin in the Services business. Fitch
expects operating
margin to remain in the mid-9% range through at least 2015 but
reach 10% in the
longer term, driven by greater contract bidding discipline.
Fitch expects
Xerox's Services segment operating margin to decrease for the
fourth consecutive
year in 2014 to just below 9% from 9.8% in 2013.
Cost overruns related to government healthcare contracts and the
continued
run-off of certain higher margin business process outsourcing
contracts,
consisting of student loan processing and customer care (CC)
volume with a
telecom client post- acquisition, drove operating profit margin
compression.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative:
--Fitch's expectations for Services operating profit margin
sustained below 9%;
--Sustained declines in DT more than offsetting growth in
Services, resulting in
a material decline in financial performance and credit metrics.
Positive rating actions are unlikely in the absence of:
--A significant reduction in the funding shortfall for Xerox's
worldwide defined
benefit pension plan;
--DT revenues levels which stabilize with expectations for
sustained operating
profit margin near current levels;
--Revenue growth and margin expansion in Services that results
in expectations
for FCF margin approaching 10%.
Xerox's liquidity is solid, supported by $1 billion of cash at
Sept. 30, 2014
and an undrawn $2 billion RCF that matures in March 2019.
Fitch's expectation
for more than $1.5 billion of annual FCF also supports
liquidity.
Total debt with equity credit was $7.8 billion on Sept. 30,
2014, consisting of
approximately $7.5 billion of senior unsecured debt and $349
million of
convertible preferred stock, which Fitch assigns 50% equity
credit. As of Sept.
30, 2014, $4.2 billion, or 54%, of total debt, supported Xerox's
financing
business based on a debt-to-equity ratio of 7:1 for the
financing assets.
Xerox's net financing assets, consisting of receivables and
equipment on
operating leases, totaled $4.8 billion compared with $5.2
billion in the prior
year.
Xerox's nearest debt maturities include $1 billion of senior
notes due Feb. 15,
2015 and $250 million of senior notes due June 1, 2015.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Xerox
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Revolving credit facility (RCF) at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB';
--Commercial paper at 'F2'.
ACS
--IDR at 'BBB';
--Senior notes at 'BBB'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jason Pompeii
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3210
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
David Peterson
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3177
Committee Chairperson
Michael Paladino
Senior Director
+1-212-908-9113
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (May 28, 2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.