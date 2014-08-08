(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, August 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Yapi Kredi
Bank's Equity
Fund's 'Strong' Fund Quality Rating. The fund is managed by Yapi
Kredi Portfoy.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'Strong' rating reflects Yapi Kredi Portfoy's disciplined
research-driven
approach in managing this flexible Turkish equities fund. The
rating is also
supported by the depth of Yapi Kredi Portfoy's dedicated
investment resources as
well as by its solid expertise and depth of experience in the
domestic market.
FUND PRESENTATION
The fund is a Turkish-domiciled, regulated open-ended fund with
TRY25m of
assets, as of end-June 2014. Equity exposure may vary between
75% and 100%.
INVESTMENT PROCESS
The fund combines a flexible top-down equity allocation with
bottom-up stock
selection, supported by proprietary research. Investment
decisions are taken at
a weekly committee that sets allocation bands and determines
active stock
selection.
RESOURCES
The fund is managed in a consensual manner and benefits from the
depth of Yapi
Kredi Portfoy's investment and support functions.
The lead portfolio manager (PM) has 18 years of experience and
has managed the
fund since June 2010. The co-manager is the Head of Yapi Kredi
Portfoy's equity
department with more than 20 years of industry experience.
Yapi Kredi Portfoy's IT platform is overall robust, matching the
requirements of
the funds.
TRACK RECORD
The fund outperformed its peers and benchmark over three years
but not five
years. The benchmark of the fund changed in January 2012 to: 85%
BIST 100 Index,
5% KYD-182 Bond Index, and 10% KYD O/N Repo Index Gross. Asset
allocation is the
main driver of the performance relative to the benchmark.
FUND MANAGER
Yapi Kredi Portfoy (Asset Manager Rating 'Highest Standards
(tur)'), part of the
Koc Group, was established in 2002. It is one of Turkey's
leading asset managers
with TRY10.7bn assets under management, including 7.7% in
equities as of
end-December 2013.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the
investment or operational
processes or resources dedicated to the fund. A material adverse
deviation from
Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver could result in a
downgrade. For
example, this may be manifested in significant structural
deterioration in the
fund's performance or excessive risk taking. Fitch sees limited
key person
dependency given the depth of the investment team. Conversely,
an upgrade could
result from a demonstrated ability of the fund to outperform its
peers
consistently on a risk-adjusted basis over five years.
Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in
qualitative fund
analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a
Thomson Reuters
company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent,
forward-looking
assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and
consistency of
longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The
ratings focus on
the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance
drivers, risk
management, and the quality of the fund's operational
infrastructure.
