LONDON, January 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Yorkshire
Building
Society's (YBS, BBB+/Stable/F2) GBP1.75bn equivalent regulated
mortgage covered
bonds at 'AA+' with a Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The covered bond rating is based on YBS's Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR)
of 'BBB+', a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 4 (moderate risk) and
the asset
percentage (AP) between the covered bonds and the cover pool.
Fitch takes into
account the AP used in the asset coverage test (ACT; 83.7%).
This provides a
cushion compared with the breakeven AP of 86.0% for the 'AA+'
rating. The
Outlook on the covered bonds' rating is Stable, which reflects
the Stable
Outlook on YBS's IDR.
The D-Cap of 4 is driven by the moderate risk assessment of the
liquidity gap &
systemic risk, systemic alternative management and privileged
derivatives which
are the weakest of the D-Cap components. The asset segregation
has been assessed
as very low and the cover pool-specific alternative management
was assessed at
low risk from a discontinuity point of view.
The liquidity gap assessment reflects Fitchâ€™s view of the
mitigants in the form
of a three-month interest reserve fund and a 12-month extendible
maturity on the
covered bonds. The systemic alternative management score
reflects the positive
effect of the active oversight taken by the FCA under the UK
regulated covered
bonds framework. Finally, the privileged derivatives assessment
is due to the
internal interest rate swaps being in place that are considered
highly material.
The Fitch 'AA+' breakeven AP has increased to 86.0% from 85.0%.
It has improved
due to (i) the lower refinancing stress assumptions, reflecting
sustained
decrease in UK RMBS spreads over the past 12 months. This
results in a lower
discounting of the cover assets when modelling a stressed sale
of the assets in
Fitch's cash flow model; and (ii) the improved weighted average
(WA) recovery
rate calculated in Fitchâ€™s residential model, notably due to a
better indexed
loan-to-value (LTV) ratio for the pool and the impact of the
improved
repossession data provided by YBS on the total mortgage book.
At end-November 2013, the cover pool consisted of GBP2.9bn of
residential
mortgages. The pool consisted of 30,150 loans secured on
residential properties
in the UK with 51.1% on capital repayment, 12.6% are on
interest-only repayments
and 36.4% are off-set loans. There are no buy-to-let loans in
the pool and all
borrower income has been verified. The mortgage portfolio had a
WA current
indexed LTV ratio of 56.9% and seasoning of 78 months. The cover
pool assets are
reasonably diversified over the UK, with the exception of
Yorkshire & Humberside
(20.2% of the pool). Fitch accounted for this potential
concentration risk in
its analysis by increasing the probability of default for these
loans. In a
'AA+' scenario, Fitch has calculated the pool's cumulative WA
frequency of
foreclosure at 18.0% and a WA recovery rate of 67.9%, which
results in a 5.8%
expected loss.
An ACT is calculated monthly to ensure that a minimum level of
credit
enhancement is maintained. In addition to the AP that applies to
the nominal
value of the assets, a â€˜negative carry factorâ€™ is used in
the ACT to calculate
an additional amount of collateral to compensate for the risk of
the limited
liability partnership having to hold funds yielding less than
the interest on
the covered bonds. The amount is the product of the WA remaining
maturity of the
outstanding series of covered bonds (3.1 years), the GBP
equivalent of the
aggregate amount of outstanding covered bonds (GBP1.75bn) and
the negative carry
factor (2.02%, a function of the WA margin on the covered bond
swaps). The
higher the WA margin on the covered bonds swaps, the higher the
amount of
additional collateral needed.
Interest rate mismatches are hedged. The cover assets yield both
floating and
fixed rates and a swap is in place with YBS to transform the
interest
collections from the cover assets into three-month GBP LIBOR
plus a spread. The
bonds yield both fixed and floating rates and are denominated in
euro and
sterling. Both interest and currency rate risks are hedged with
HSBC Bank plc
(AA-/Stable/F1+). Maturity mismatches are significant, with the
weighted-average
life of the assets at 12.9 years and of the liabilities at 3.1
years.
The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, among
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuances.
Therefore, it cannot be assumed to remain stable over time.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AA+' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following
occurred: (i) the IDR was downgraded by one-notch to 'BBB'; or
(ii) the D-Cap
fell by one category to 3 (moderate high risk); or (iii) the
asset percentage
(AP) that Fitch takes into account in its analysis increased
above Fitch's 'AA+'
breakeven AP of 86.0%.
