Fitch Ratings has affirmed Yorkshire Water Services Bradford Finance Limited's (Programme Issuer), Yorkshire Water Services Odsal Finance Limited's (Exchange Issuer) and Yorkshire Water Services Finance Limited's (YWSF) senior secured ratings and revised their Outlooks to Negative from Stable, as follows:

Programme Issuer:

Class A: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable

Class B: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable

Exchange Issuer:

Class A: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable

YWSF:

Class A: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable

Non-participatory bonds: affirmed at 'A-', Outlook revised to Negative from Stable

Programme Issuer, Exchange Issuer and YWSF are debt-raising vehicles of Yorkshire Water Services Limited (Yorkshire Water), the regulated, monopoly provider of water and wastewater services that supplies 4.9 million people in the former county of Yorkshire and part of North Derbyshire.

The rating actions mainly reflect pressure on credit metrics stemming from Ofwat's (the regulator for the UK water sector) risk and reward guidance for the price review covering April 2015 to March 2020. The rating also takes into account Yorkshire Water's robust financial and regulatory performance, the company's highly geared and covenanted financing structure and its existing funding position.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Material Reduction of Earnings in the Sector

The regulator has guided towards a cost of capital of 3.85%, lower than Fitch expected. Companies will be able to earn additional returns from incentives. However, earnings visibility regarding outcome delivery incentives may be limited and scope to outperform their total expenditure will depend on the level at which the regulator sets cost targets and the resulting efficiency challenge for individual companies, relative to their current cost performance.

Ofwat appears to have done a lot of modelling regarding the hypothetically possible return on regulatory equity, but has put limited emphasis on the timing and visibility of those returns. As the price control process moves forward Fitch will re-assess companies' scope to outperform, consider funding mechanisms associated with incentives and establish forecasts with detailed sensitivities. At present, our view is that not all companies will be able to supplement earnings to an extent that Fitch's guidelines for interest cover ratios for 2015-2020, commensurate with existing ratings, will be met.

Assumptions for the Rating Forecast

To derive post-maintenance cash flow for Yorkshire Water, Fitch has used Ofwat's guidance of 3.85% for the cost of capital and the company's business plan assumptions for revenue adjustments related to the previous price control period that will be realised over the 2015-2020 period. Additionally, giving credit to Yorkshire Water's track record of cost outperformance, Fitch factored in GBP60m of cash flow (in 2012-13 prices) in terms of potential benefit from incentives over the five-year period (post tax and post sharing benefits with consumers) for the base case.

Yorkshire Water's Interest Cover Under Pressure

Under the base case we calculated forecast post-tax and post-maintenance interest cover of around 1.4x for Class A debt, in comparison with a guideline for the existing rating of 1.5-1.6x, and just below 1.2x for Class B debt, in comparison with a guideline of 1.2-1.3x. A driver of the low cash interest cover is Yorkshire Water's embedded debt, which is more expensive than peers. Fitch's ratios differ from the covenants included in Yorkshire Water's transaction documentation and pay-as-you-go profiling of revenues will have an impact on financial ratios reported in Yorkshire Water's investor report.

Financial Forecast Reflects Current Financing Structure

In terms of gearing, the rating forecast assumes that the group will continue to maintain around 73% net debt/regulatory asset value for Class A debt and 83% for Class B debt over the period to March 2020.

Robust Regulatory Performance

Over the past two years Fitch assessed Yorkshire Water as a middle ranking company. Outturn reporting for FY13 showed material improvements. The company recorded the lowest ever levels of leakage at 265 megalitres per day and achieved stable asset serviceability for all asset categories. Sewer flooding and pollution incidents related to wastewater assets require further attention, but this is a common theme across the industry. Reflecting on financial and regulatory reporting for FY13 Fitch would expect the company to be ranked in the second quartile or better as part of the regulator's benchmarking for the price control process.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a stabilisation of the Outlook:

- If Yorkshire Water is able to maintain forecast post-maintenance and post-tax interest cover sustainably above 1.5x for Class A debt and 1.2x for Class B debt; for example benchmarking results for total expenditure and retail costs may facilitate an increase of the estimate of potential cash flow contributions from outperformance or the company may be able to provide some more visibility around outperformance through a detailed implementation plan for efficiency initiatives.

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include:

- Interest cover sustainably below 1.5x for Class A debt and 1.2x for Class B debt.

- A decline in regulatory performance.

LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE

At 30 September 2013, Yorkshire Water had available GBP19.4m in cash and GBP357m of undrawn, committed bank facilities maturing in October 2018. This funding position provides sufficient financial resources for operating requirements, debt maturities and dividends beyond March 2015.

The group also has access to GBP231m of debt service reserve liquidity and GBP61.25m of operating and maintenance reserve liquidity, dedicated standby lines that would be available during times of financial distress.