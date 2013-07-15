(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, July 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) and issue level ratings of YUM! Brand's (NYSE: YUM) as
follows:
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable. At the quarter ended June 15,
2013, Yum had
approximately $3 billion of total debt.
Key Rating Drivers:
YUM's ratings reflect its moderate debt levels, strong operating
cash flow,
significant free cash flow (FCF), and scale with over 39,000
system-wide units.
At the year ended Dec. 29, 2012, 80% of YUM's restaurants were
operated by
franchisees or affiliates on a global basis and 20% were
company-operated. YUM's
brands include Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, Taco
Bell, Little Sheep,
and East Dawning.
During 2012, 75% of YUM's $13.6 billion of revenue and 72% of
its $2.4 billion
of operating income (before corporate expenses) was derived from
international
markets, up from 41% and 48%, respectively, in 2006. About 60%
of 2012 operating
income was from emerging markets including China, India, Russia,
and Africa.
YUM's three operating segments and their percentage of 2012
revenue and
operating profit before corporate expense were, respectively,
China (51% and
42%), YUM Restaurants, International (YRI) (24% and 30%), and
the U.S. (25% and
28%).
YUM's cash flow from operations (CFO) has grown at a five-year
compound annual
growth rate (CAGR) of 8% to approximately $2.3 billion for the
year ended Dec.
29, 2012. FCF (defined as CFO less capital expenditures and
dividends) has
averaged over $500 million annually since 2007. The firm
generates consolidated
royalty and franchise fees of nearly $2 billion annually. YUM
was 92% franchised
in its YRI division at the end of 2012 and is on track to reach
its goal of
being at least 90% franchised in the U.S. by the end of 2013.
China is YUM's largest market. The company has operated in China
for over 25
years and at Dec. 29, 2012 had 5,726 units for which 79% were
company-operated
and 21% were franchised. Fitch rates China 'A+' with a Stable
Outlook and is
forecasting real GDP growth of 7.5% in 2013, down from a high of
10.4% in 2010.
The consumer spending environment in China remains relatively
healthy. For 2013,
unemployment is projected to remain low at 4% and consumer price
inflation is
expected to approximate 2.5% versus 2.7% in 2012. However,
consumer reactions to
the poultry supply incident discussed below and Avian Influenza
(AI), also known
as bird flu, have resulted in three consecutive quarters of
same-store sales
(SSS) and operating income declines for YUM's China division.
YUM's ratings incorporate both the significant growth potential
and the risks of
its considerable and growing exposure to China. Fitch believes
credit risk is
partially mitigated by the fact that new-unit development
continues to be funded
with internally generated cash and that operations remain
profitable. Restaurant
margins for China have averaged roughly 20% since 2001 but were
13.2% during the
first half of 2013 due to negative SSS and higher labor costs.
The return of SSS
growth and YUM's strategy of opening more units in rural tier
three and below
cities where costs are lower should help YUM achieve targeted
margins near 20%
over the long term.
China Same-Store Sales and Operating Profit
During the fourth quarter of 2012, YUM's SSS and operating
profit in China
declined 6% and 3%, respectively, due to adverse publicity
related to the use of
excessive levels of antibiotics by two chicken suppliers of KFC
China. In the
first quarter of 2013, which comprises the month of January and
February, China
division SSS were negative 20%. The decline in SSS along with
higher labor and
other restaurant expenses caused operating profit in China to be
40% lower
during the first quarter.
During the most recent second quarter, SSS were also down 20% as
declines
moderated in March but re-accelerated in early April as consumer
fears about
bird flu in China further weakened chicken consumption in the
country. YUM's
operating profit in China fell 49% to $222 million during the
first half ended
June 15, 2013.
In response to sales trends, YUM launched a comprehensive
quality assurance
program for suppliers, consolidated its supply base, and
implemented an
extensive marketing program to reassure customers about the
safety of properly
cooked chicken and its food quality. Moreover, the number of
new AI cases is
nearly non-existent and the Chinese government has ended
emergency measures.
Sales declines in China are moderating, with management
reporting negative 10%
SSS in June versus a 29% and 19% decline in April and May,
respectively (June is
the first month of China's third quarter). Absent additional
food scares, Fitch
expects SSS declines in China to continue to moderate through
2013 and
anticipates significantly positive comparisons in 2014.
YUM expects SSS at KFC China to rebound in 2014 with segment
trends turning
positive by the fourth quarter of 2013. Expectations are based
on sales trends
following past consumer-related food safety issues in China.
Sales in China
declined 20%-30% for a few months and quickly bounced back in
2003 due to SARS
(Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) and in 2005 following the
detection of a
small amount of Sudan Red food coloring in the sauce for certain
KFC China menu
items and fears around AI. Sudan Red was an unapproved additive
used by one of
the firm's suppliers.
YRI and the U.S. Divisions Provide Partial Offset
YUM's consolidated operating profit declined 22% to $877 million
for the first
half of 2013 as operating profit growth at YRI and the U.S.
helped partially
offset the considerable declines in the China division.
Operating profit growth
for YRI and the U.S. has been in line with YUM's long-term
growth model of 10%
and 5%, respectively, as a result of a combination of low
single-digit SSS
growth, expense management, and unit growth mainly for YRI.
SSS in the U.S. have been supported by innovation, such as the
Doritos Locos
Taco line and the Cantina Bell menu platform at Taco Bell, which
represents over
60% of the U.S. division's operating profit. Operating profit at
both YRI and
the U.S. is reinforced by a stable franchise royalty stream as
the divisions
were 92% and 89% franchised, respectively, at Dec. 29, 2012.
Fitch views YUM's 2013 full-year consolidated guidance of a
mid-single-digit
decline in earnings per share versus the prior year as
achievable if SSS
declines in China continue to moderate and operating growth at
YRI and the U.S.
remain robust. Nonetheless, YUM's Rating Outlook could be
revised to Negative if
SSS declines in China do not subside, operating performance in
other divisions
weakens, or management becomes increasingly aggressive with
share buybacks. In
the first half of 2013, YUM repurchased $329 million of stock
with cash on hand.
Credit Statistics
For the latest 12 months (LTM) ended June 15, 2013,
rent-adjusted leverage
(defined as total debt plus 8x gross rents-to-operating EBITDA
plus rents) was
roughly 3.0x. CFO and FCF approximated $2.1 billion and $360
million,
respectively.
Fitch expects YUM's operating cash flow to experience a
mid-single-digit decline
in fiscal 2013, remaining over $2 billion. CFO is projected to
grow in line with
the historical 8% CAGR in 2014 as SSS continue to recover.
Rent-adjusted
leverage is expected to remain at levels appropriate for the
ratings,
approximating 3.0x for 2013 and 2.9x for 2014.
Financial Strategy
YUM's cash flow priorities are to invest for growth and return
all remaining
cash to shareholders via dividends and share repurchases. For
2013, YUM plans
to spend over $1 billion of its operating cash flow on capital
expenditures as
it opens over 1,800 new international units, with at least 700
new units in
China, 1000 in YRI markets, and 150 in India. YUM's dividend
payout target is
35%-40%. Management's financial strategy includes managing its
balance sheet in
order to maintain its investment grade rating.
Liquidity, Maturities, and Financial Covenants:
YUM's liquidity at June 15, 2013 consisted of over $500 million
of cash and
availability under its undrawn $1.3 billion revolving credit
facility which
expires March 22, 2017. As of June 15, 2013, availability was
approximately $1.2
billion after factoring in letters of credit of $63 million.
Upcoming maturities
of long-term debt include $56 million of 2.375% notes due Sept.
29, 2014, $250
million of 4.25% notes due Sept. 15, 2015, and $300 million of
6.25% notes due
April 15, 2016.
Financial maintenance covenants in YUM's bank agreements include
a maximum
leverage ratio (defined as consolidated net debt including
securitizations-to-EBITDA adjusted for acquisitions and
divestitures) of 2.75x.
The company is also subject to a minimum fixed-charge coverage
ratio (defined as
EBITDAR less capital expenditures-to-interest plus rent) of
1.4x.
YUM had substantial room under these covenants at June 15, 2013
as the firm's
leverage ratio as defined by its credit agreement is less than
1.0x. YUM's
unsecured notes do not contain financial covenants but most
tranches contain a
Change of Control Triggering Event clause.
Rating Sensitivities:
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action include:
--Total adjusted debt-to-operating EBITDAR below 2.5x due to
debt reduction or
growth in operating EBITDAR;
--Good SSS performance and continued generation of meaningful
discretionary FCF.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action include:
--Persistent SSS declines and continued consolidated operating
income declines,
particularly due to continued weakness in China, deterioration
at YRI, or
weakening performance in the U.S.;
--Total adjusted debt-to-operating EBITDAR materially above 3.0x
for a sustained
period;
--Material increases in debt due to a more aggressive financial
strategy related
to dividends or share repurchases or the inability to fund
new-unit development
with internally generated cash flow.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Carla Norfleet Taylor, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3195
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Judi M. Rossetti, CFA/CPA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2077
Committee Chairperson
Mark A. Oline
Managing Director
+1-312-368-2073
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Criteria' (Aug. 8, 2012);
--'Short-Term Ratings Criteria for Non-Financial Corporates'
(April 2, 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology
here
Short-Term Ratings Criteria for Non-Financial Corporates
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.