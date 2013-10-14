(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed and
withdrawn the
following ratings for YUM!Brand's (NYSE: YUM):
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2'.
Fitch is discontinuing the ratings, which are uncompensated.
The Rating Outlook is Stable. At the quarter ended Sept. 7,
2013, Yum had
approximately $3 billion of total debt.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Significant Cash Flow, Diversification
YUM's cash flow from operations (CFO) has grown at a five-year
compound annual
growth rate of 8% to $2.3 billion in 2012 and FCF (defined as
CFO less capital
expenditures and dividends) has averaged over $500 million
annually since 2007.
For 2013, Fitch expects CFO to decline at a high-single digit
rate, but remain
over $2 billion, and FCF to decline over 40%, but exceed $350
million, due to
the challenges in China discussed below.
During 2012, China represented 51% of YUM's revenue and 42% of
its operating
income before corporate expenses. YUM Restaurants International
(YRI)
represented 24% and 30% of revenue and operating income,
respectively, and the
U.S. represented 25% and 28%. Ratings incorporate the
opportunities and risks of
YUM's considerable and growing exposure to China in addition to
the
diversification provided by its KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell
brands.
China Sales, Profits
Consumer reaction to excessive antibiotic use by two KFC China
poultry suppliers
in December 2012 and fears about a bird flu outbreak in April
2013, the latter
which has since subsided, have continued to negatively affect
same-store sales
(SSS) in China. YUM owned 79% of its units in China during 2012;
therefore, SSS
declines have translated into markedly lower divisional
operating income and
margins. Year-to-date (YTD) through Sept. 7, 2013, SSS declined
16% in China and
operating income was down 31% to $557 million from $812 million.
In October 2013, YUM reduced its 2013 earnings guidance due to
September SSS for
China being worse than the company expected, its updated view
that China SSS may
not be positive by the fourth quarter of 2013, and a higher tax
rate.
Nonetheless, YUM continues to expect 2014 to be a bounce back
year with China
generating at least $1 billion in operating profits, a 40%
increase versus the
firm's profit expectations in 2013. YUM has launched a quality
assurance program
for suppliers, consolidated its supplier base, and implemented
extensive
marketing programs, including its I Commit campaign coming this
November, to
reassure customers about the safety of properly cooked chicken.
Fitch's ratings affirmation and Stable Outlook assumes a partial
recovery for
China in 2014. Fitch anticipates that SSS will gradually recover
but believes
the December 2012 poultry supply incident could have more of a
lasting impact on
consumer perceptions given the prevalence of social media and
increased
competition. The effects of past food safety concerns, including
SARS in 2003
and Sudan Red and AI in 2005, in China only lasted for a few
months.
Ratings consider YUM's financial flexibility should China
continue to perform
below expectations and the fact that a significant portion of
YUM's rent expense
in China is contingent on sales. Absent a reacceleration of SSS
declines in
China, Fitch believes YUM can maintain credit metrics
appropriate for its
'BBB/F2' ratings.
However, a second year of SSS and operating income declines in
China without a
significant reduction in new unit development would further
pressure the firm's
CFO and FCF, and likely result in downside risk to credit
ratings. Fitch
currently projects that rent-adjusted leverage will approximate
3.0x, CFO will
exceed $2 billion, and FCF will be more than $300 million in
2014.
YRI and U.S. Performance
YUM's cash flow is supported by nearly $2 billion of annual
royalties and
franchise fees from YRI and the U.S. At Sept. 7, 2013, 79% of
YUM's 39,564
restaurants worldwide were franchised, licensed, or operated by
unconsolidated
affiliates but 91% of both YRI's 14,878 units and the U.S.
division's 18,038
units were franchised or licensed.
YUM's ongoing earnings model is 15%, 10% and 5% operating profit
growth for
China, YRI and the U.S., respectively. Profit growth at YRI and
the U.S. has
generally been in line with targets partially mitigating
declines in China. YTD
through Sept. 7, 2013, SSS and operating income for YRI were up
1% and 7% to
$525 million, respectively. SSS and operating income for the
U.S. were up 1% and
3% to $502 million, respectively. YTD operating income growth
factors in the
negative impact of cost related to YUM's biannual 2013 YRI
franchisee convention
and the impact of U.S. refranchising.
Credit Statistics, Financial Strategy
For the latest 12 months (LTM) ended Sept. 7, 2013,
rent-adjusted leverage
(defined as total debt plus 8x gross rents-to-operating EBITDA
plus rents),
excluding charges related to Little Sheep, was roughly 3.2x. CFO
and FCF
approximated $2.0 billion and $307 million, respectively.
YUM's cash flow priorities are to invest for growth and return
all remaining
cash to shareholders via dividends and share repurchases. For
2013, YUM plans to
spend over $1 billion of its operating cash flow on capital
expenditures as it
opens over 1,800 new international units, with at least 700 new
units in China,
1000 in YRI markets, and 150 in India. YUM's long-term dividend
payout target is
35% - 40%. Management's financial strategy includes managing its
balance sheet
in order to maintain its investment grade rating.
Liquidity, Maturities, and Financial Covenants
YUM's liquidity at Sept. 7, 2013 consisted of $753 million of
cash and
availability under its undrawn $1.3 billion revolving credit
facility which
expires March 22, 2017. Material upcoming maturities of
long-term debt include
$250 million of 4.25% notes due Sept. 15, 2015 and $300 million
of 6.25% notes
due April 15, 2016.
Financial maintenance covenants in YUM's bank agreements include
a maximum
leverage ratio (defined as consolidated net debt including
securitizations-to-EBITDA adjusted for acquisitions and
divestitures) of 2.75x.
The company is also subject to a minimum fixed-charge coverage
ratio (defined as
EBITDAR less capital expenditures-to-interest plus rent) of
1.4x.
Fitch estimates that YUM has substantial room under these
covenants as net
debt-to-EBITDA at Sept. 7, 2013 was less than 1.0x. YUM's
unsecured notes do not
contain financial covenants but most tranches contain a Change
of Control
Triggering Event clause.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Carla Norfleet Taylor, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3195
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Judi M. Rossetti, CFA/CPA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2077
Committee Chairperson
Wesley E. Moultrie
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3186
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Fitch Affirms YUM!Brand's IDRs at 'BBB/F2'; Outlook Stable
(July 15, 2013);
--'Corporate Rating Criteria' (Aug. 8, 2012);
--'Short-Term Ratings Criteria for Non-Financial Corporates'
(April 2, 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Effective from 8 August 2012 - 5
August 2013
here
Short-Term Ratings Criteria for Non-Financial Corporates
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
