HONG KONG, March 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Yunnan
Provincial
Investment Holdings Group Co. Ltd.'s (YIG) Long-Term Foreign-
and Local-Currency
Issuer Default Ratings at 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook. The
issue ratings on
YIG's senior unsecured US dollar bonds are also affirmed at
'BBB+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Links to Yunnan Province: YIG's ratings are credit-linked to
Yunnan province.
This is reflected in YIG's 100% state ownership, strong
provincial financial
oversight and the strategic importance of its operation to the
entire province.
These factors result in a likelihood of extraordinary support
from the
provincial government, if needed. Therefore, YIG is classified
as a
credit-linked public sector entity under Fitch's criteria.
Healthy Creditworthiness: Yunnan province has a healthy budget
underpinned by
strong central government support via China's robust fiscal
equalisation system.
Central government transfers remain an important part of
Yunnan's total fiscal
revenue. The province's annual fiscal revenue totalled around
CNY500 billion in
2015, of which more than half consisted of central government
transfers. The
province's economy focuses on tobacco, metallurgy, coal mining,
tourism and
agriculture and its gross regional product expanded by 8.7% in
2016, despite a
nation-wide economic slowdown.
Legal Status 'Mid-Range': Legal status is assessed at mid-range,
as YIG is
allowed to become bankrupt and its employees are not all civil
servants.
Strategic Importance 'Mid-range': YIG is Yunnan province's
important investment
holding platform. The entity manages a diversified portfolio
with social and
economic purposes, including investments in healthcare,
technology, property
development, manufacturing and transportation. YIG also holds
stakes in key
Yunnan financial institutions on behalf of the government. The
lack of full
flexibility in managing these investments demonstrates the close
linkage between
YIG and Yunnan province.
Integration 'Mid-range': Yunnan province injected CNY13.9
billion into YIG
through subsidies and capital injection between 2010 and 2015.
YIG received
another CNY3.2 billion in capital injections in 2016, which are
mainly used to
fund Yunnan province's railway development by a key subsidiary
of YIG. Fitch
expects government support to continue as YIG shoulders an
increasing amount of
non-profit public service work.
Control and Oversight 'Stronger': Yunnan province is the sole
shareholder of
YIG. The provincial government deliberates and decides on YIG's
strategic
development through the entity's board of directors to ensure it
is in line with
the province's overall development plan. The province exerts
tight control over
YIG's projects to strike a balance between economic and social
return.
Balancing Policy and Commercial Objectives: One of YIG's core
functions is to
incubate investments in new industries Yunnan province seeks to
develop. When
these investments mature, YIG exits them and recycles the
capital into new
projects that support the province's economic development. YIG
makes these
investments in close consultation with the government to
determine their
commercial viability and social benefits.
Diversification Mitigates Geographic Concentration: YIG's
portfolio is
diversified across different industries. Fitch believes such
diversification
mitigates the risk of geographic concentration, as YIG primarily
invests in
Yunnan province in line with the provincial government's
development plans.
'B' Standalone Credit Profile: The public-service nature of
YIG's business means
profit maximisation is not its goal. The standalone credit
profile of YIG is in
the 'B' category, which is weaker than the current rating.
However, the strong
strategic link with Yunnan province and YIG's strategic role in
implementing the
province's economic and infrastructure development could lead to
a high level of
extraordinary government support, if needed.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade of Fitch's internal credit view on Yunnan province as
well as a
stronger or more explicit support commitment from the province
may trigger
positive rating action on YIG.
Significant weakening of YIG's strategic importance to the
province, dilution of
the province's shareholding or lower explicit and implicit
provincial support
may result in a downgrade. A downgrade could also stem from a
weaker fiscal
performance or increased indebtedness of the province, leading
to deterioration
in Fitch's internal assessment of the sponsor's
creditworthiness.
Primary Analyst
Lorraine Liu
Analyst
+852 2263 9929
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Terry Gao
Senior Director
+852 2263 9972
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
