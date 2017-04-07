(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed and
withdrawn the ratings
for Zions Bancorp (ZION) and its principal banking subsidiary
Z.B., N.A. (ZBNA)
including the companies' Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of
'BBB-'. The ratings
were withdrawn with a Positive Outlook. As communicated on March
6, 2017, the
ratings are being withdrawn for commercial reasons. A full list
of rating
actions follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch revised ZION's Rating Outlook to Positive from Stable in
October 2016. For
additional information on that rating action please see the
press release
titled, 'Fitch Affirms Zions at 'BBB-/F3'; Outlook Revised to
Positive'. The
Positive Outlook reflected Fitch's observation that management
had continued to
make notable progress in addressing the company's strategic
objectives which was
expected to lead to persistently improved core earnings over the
rating time
horizon which was 12-24 months.
Today's rating affirmation reflects ZION's sustained, solid
franchise in the
Western United States, its strong liquidity and funding profile
and maintenance
of adequate capital. ZION's rating are lower than its peers' and
toward the
lower end of its long-term rating potential due to the company's
continued weak
earnings performance and, relatively limited company profile.
ZION's adjusted efficiency ratio (which takes out debt
extinguishment costs,
gains and losses from sales of investments, etc.) has improved
from 69.6% at
fourth quarter 2015 (4Q15) to 64.5% at 4Q16. Fitch would expect
this level to
come down further throughout 2017 as additional efficiencies are
found and
revenue is bolstered by modest loan growth, additional
securities purchases and
rate hikes. Fitch believes this progress has been made while not
increasing risk
appetite.
Moreover, the Positive Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that
asset quality
issues related to the energy sector should continue to be
manageable.
Energy-related credits made up around 5% of total loans at 4Q16,
one of the
highest levels in the large regional peer group. Moreover, loans
to oil field
service companies which have experienced larger loss rates
through this cycle,
make up over a quarter of the energy-related book, an outsized
level relative to
peers. Depressed oil and gas prices have pushed energy-related
nonaccruals to
13.6% of the energy book at 4Q16, up from 2.5% a year prior.
Over the last five
quarters, net charge offs (NCOs) within the portfolio have
averaged 5%.
Excluding energy, asset quality has been strong with NCOs of
just $1 million in
2016, an unsustainably low level. Moreover, while the total
volume of
nonperforming assets (inclusive of accruing troubled debt
restructured)
has increased 31.4% year-over-year, non-energy-related NPAs have
continued their
steady descent. Fitch's expectation that overall credit costs
and NPAs will
remain manageable is incorporated into today's affirmation as
well as the
Positive Outlook.
Fitch views capital levels as adequate in light of the company's
current rating,
balance sheet composition and earnings performance. ZION had the
second highest
CET1 ratio at 4Q16 within the peer group. The company once again
passed its
annual regulatory stress test on both quantitative and
qualitative grounds.
Still, Fitch views stress testing results as indicative of the
company's on
balance sheet risk as well as its weak earnings performance and
earnings
profile. Capital erosion under the severe adverse scenario has
been the highest
of all larger regional peers for three years straight. In
Fitch's view, these
results point to the need of having higher than average capital
going forward.
This expectation is incorporated into today's rating action.
ZION continues to have a strong liquidity and funding profile
which supports its
rating. At 4Q16, its loan-to-deposit ratio stood at 80%, well
below the peer
median. It also has one of the lowest levels of wholesale
funding dependence and
highest levels of noninterest bearing deposits to total deposits
relative to
peers, both credit positives. This funding profile has resulted
in deposit costs
historically below peer averages and is the result of ZION's
strong commercial
and small business banking franchise within its core markets.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
ZION has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. In Fitch's
view, ZION is not systemically important, and therefore the
probability of
support is unlikely. Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and Viability
Ratings (VRs)
do not incorporate any support.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
ZION's subordinated debt is notched one level below its VR of
'bbb-' for loss
severity. ZION's preferred stock is notched five levels below
its VR, two times
for loss severity and three times for non-performance, while
ZION's trust
preferred securities are notched four times from the VR (two
times from the VR
for loss severity and two times for non-performance). These
ratings are in
accordance with Fitch's criteria and assessment of the
instrument's
non-performance and loss severity risk profiles and have thus
been affirmed due
to the affirmation of the VR.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
ZION's uninsured deposit ratings are rated one notch higher than
its IDR and
senior unsecured debt because U.S. uninsured deposits benefit
from depositor
preference. U.S. depositor preference gives deposit liabilities
superior
recovery prospects in the event of default.
HOLDING COMPANY
ZION's IDR and VR are equalized with those of its operating
companies and banks,
reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is
mandated in the U.S.
to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiaries.
Ratings are also
equalized reflecting the very close correlation between holding
company and
subsidiary failure and default probabilities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Rating sensitivities are no longer relevant given today's rating
withdrawal.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Rating sensitivities are no longer relevant given today's rating
withdrawal.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Rating sensitivities are no longer relevant given today's rating
withdrawal.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
Rating sensitivities are no longer relevant given today's rating
withdrawal.
Fitch has affirmed and withdrawn the following ratings:
Zions Bancorporation
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB-'; Outlook Positive;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F3';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb-';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB-';
--Subordinated debt at 'BB+';
--Short-term debt at 'F3';
--Preferred stock at 'B';
--Support Rating at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Z.B., NA
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB-'; Outlook Positive;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F3';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb-';
--Long-term deposits at 'BBB';
--Short-term deposit at 'F2';
--Support Rating at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Zions Institutional Capital Trust A
--Preferred stock at 'B+'.
