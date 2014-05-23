(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/WARSAW/MILAN, May 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Poland-based
Zaklad Komunikacji Miejskiej w Gdansku Sp. z o.o.'s (ZKM)
Long-term local
currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' and its National
Long-term rating
at 'A(pol)'. The Outlooks are Stable.
Fitch has also affirmed ZKM's PLN220m tram and PLN60m bus
revenue bond
programmes and their bonds at Long-term local currency rating
'BBB' and at
National Long-term rating 'A+(pol)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Based on the top-down approach under our public-sector entities
rating criteria
the ratings of the revenue bond programmes and ZKM are
respectively one and two
notches lower than the ratings of ZKM's sole owner, the City of
Gdansk
(BBB+/Stable).
The one notch differential between the revenue bond programmes
and the City of
Gdansk's ratings reflects the lack of an explicit guarantee for
the bond
programmes issued by the city. Yet, a support agreement links
their ratings to
that of the city.
ZKM's ratings are two notches lower than the city's rating to
reflect the lower
legal protection of non-bondholders compared with revenue
bondholders. The
bondholders have a first claim on revenues in the tram and bus
venture accounts
(VAs) in the amount equal to the next 12 months of bond service
obligations.
This provides preferential treatment as far as the timeliness of
repayment is
concerned. In addition the bondholders have a pledge on venture
assets,
excluding them from the bankruptcy estate, which in case of
liquidation
subordinates non-bondholders.
The multiyear contract for bus and tram transport services
between the city and
ZKM provide the company with over 90% of its total revenue. The
contract
complies with EU resolution 1370/2007 and the remuneration for
transport service
paid by the city covers all ZKM's costs and ensures a reasonable
profit for the
company. Fitch does not expect any negative changes to the
company's business
model and to the financing of ZKM under the contract, and
assumes stable and
predictable inflows for ZKM over the long term.
ZKM's investment plan for 2014-2016 foresees spending of about
PLN102m in total,
which is modest compared with the extensive bus and tram
projects worth PLN392m
finalised in 2012. The company over the medium term plans to
focus on renewing
its transportation fleets to maintain a high level of services.
Fitch expects ZKM's leverage ratios to continue to improve in
line with a rise
in EBITDA and progress in bond redemption. At end-2013 gross
debt, although
high, was 238% of equity, down from 274% in 2012. It accounted
for 6.3x EBITDA
and debt service coverage (DSCR) was 4.2x, above the contract
covenant of 1.1x.
Annual inflows to the VAs significantly exceed annual
obligations to revenue
bond holders and Fitch expects the VAs' liquidity to remain
high. In 1Q14 cash
paid into the tram VA was PLN29.1m while obligations to its bond
were PLN19.9m
for the next 12 months. For buses, these figures were PLN30.9m
and PLN12.2m,
respectively.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
ZKM's ratings could be downgraded if the links between ZKM and
the City of
Gdansk weaken. A downgrade of Gdansk's ratings could also impact
ZKM. The
revenue bonds may be downgraded if their status in the capital
structure weakens
or if the VA's liquidity deteriorates.
An upgrade of ZKM and its revenue bonds may result from an
upgrade of the City
of Gdansk's ratings, assuming ZKM's and its revenue bond
programmes' links with
the city remain as strong or from an explicit guarantee by the
sponsor.
