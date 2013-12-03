Dec 3 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Zurich
Insurance Company's (ZIC) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'AA-' and
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+'. The Outlooks are Stable. ZIC is
the main operating company of the Zurich Insurance Group (ZIG). A full list of
rating actions is at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmations reflect ZIG's solid and stable capital position and strong
earnings generation, which is in line with a 'AA-' rating. Fitch recognises the
substantial improvements in capital adequacy achieved by ZIG since capital
dipped during the financial crisis and notes the decreased volatility of the
group's capital ratios. This is offset by the company's relatively high amount
of goodwill and intangibles that negatively impacts the quality of capital.
Fitch notes that ZIG's financial leverage is relatively high compared with some
similar-rated peers. Calculated under Fitch's methodology, ZIG's financial
leverage was 26% at the end of 2012 (2011: 27%). Fixed charge coverage and
financial flexibility is considered sufficiently strong by Fitch. The result of
the Swiss solvency test, as calculated by the company, improved to 206% (1 July
2013), from 185% (1 January 2013), while the Solvency I ratio declined to 261%
from 278% during the same period.
In 9M13, business operating profit increased by 2% to USD3,567m, with all core
business contributing more than in the same period in 2012. Net profit was also
up 2% (USD3,967m) and overall earnings generation remained strong. The combined
ratio in general insurance improved to 95.3% (96.3%), despite higher
weather-related and other large losses. The return on group investments (not
annualised) declined to 2.5% (3.0%), mainly because of a strong decline in
realised gains.
The business operating profit after tax return on equity (ROE) for the group
declined to 10.8% (11.0%) in 9M13, which does not meet the company's stated
strategic ambition of 16% over the cycle, although ZIG's management highlighted
that ROE of 14% was more realistic in the current low interest rate environment.
However, Fitch views positively the group's resilience in the challenging
operating environment.
Exposure to equities, hedge funds and private equity is moderate, at 6% of total
group investments at end-2012. ZIG's investment portfolio includes a relatively
sizeable CMBS/RMBS portfolio, with a moderate amount of securities rated below
'BBB'. The mortgage loan portfolio within the group's non-core operations has
deteriorated in recent years. Fitch considers the exposure to peripheral
eurozone bonds within ZIG's investment portfolio as manageable. Fitch considers
that technical reserves are prudent, but also recognises that due to the
long-tail nature of the non-life business, the group faces the risk that actual
losses emerging on claims provisions may prove higher than anticipated.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade is unlikely in the near term, given the company's high financial
leverage. However, the ratings could be upgraded if ZIG's leverage dropped and
remained below 23%, earnings consistently outperform those of similarly rated
peers and its capital remains commensurate with that of a 'AA' category company.
The key triggers for a downgrade include a sustained drop in the company's
risk-adjusted capital position, an increase in the ratio of adjusted debt to
total capital to above 30% and any large acquisition that weakened
capitalisation, increased financial leverage or was outside the company's
historical risk appetite or area of expertise. Fitch considers the headwinds the
company continues to face due to the difficult macroeconomic environment as the
main risk that could negatively affect ZIG and the insurance industry as a whole
if conditions deteriorate.
The rating actions are as follows:
ZIC
IFS rating affirmed at 'AA-'; Stable Outlook
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Stable Outlook
Senior debt affirmed at 'A+'
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'A-'
Zurich Finance (USA), Inc.
Senior debt affirmed at 'A+'
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'A-'
Zurich Finance (UK) plc subordinated debt affirmed at 'A-'
ZFS Finance (USA) Trust II subordinated debt affirmed at 'A-'
ZFS Finance (USA) Trust V subordinated debt affirmed at 'A-'
Cloverie plc subordinated debt affirmed at 'A-'