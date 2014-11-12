(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, November 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Zurich Insurance Company's (ZIC) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'AA-' and Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+'. The Outlooks are Stable. ZIC is the main operating company of the Zurich Insurance Group (ZIG). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects ZIG's solid and stable capital position and strong earnings generation. ZIG's Prism factor-based model score was 'Very Strong' based on year-end 2013 financials. The result of the Swiss Solvency Test, as calculated by the company, remained high at 215% at end-1H14 (versus 217% at end-2013), while the Solvency I ratio increased to 285% from 258% during the same period. Fitch recognises the substantial improvements in capital adequacy ZIG has achieved since capital dipped during the financial crisis and notes the decreased volatility of the group's capital ratios. This is offset by the company's relatively high amount of goodwill and intangibles that negatively impacts the quality of capital. ZIG's financial leverage is relatively high for the rating. Calculated under Fitch's methodology, ZIG's financial leverage was 24.8% at end-2013 (2012: 25.3%). Fitch considers fixed charge coverage (2013: 9.2x) and financial flexibility as strong. In 9M14, business operating profit increased by 7% to USD3,826m, with both the key General Insurance and Global Life segments contributing more than in the same period in 2013. In its Farmers division, business operating profit was slightly down at USD965m (9M13: USD978m). However, after several quarters with negative growth in gross written premium (GWP), Farmers reported a small 0.6% increase in GWP for 3Q14. In 9M14 ZIG's net profit was up 3% (USD3,037m) and overall earnings generation remained strong. The combined ratio in general insurance improved to 96.6% (97.8%), supported by lower weather-related and other large losses. The return on group investments (not annualised) increased to 3.3% (2.5%) for 9M14, mainly because of a strong increase in realised gains. The business operating profit after tax return on equity for the group declined to 11.8% (12.1%) in 9M14, which is slightly below the company's stated strategic target range of 12%-14%. However, net income return on equity remained at 13.3% and Fitch views positively the group's resilience in the challenging operating environment. Exposure to equities, hedge funds and private equity is moderate, at 6% of total group investments at end-9M14, virtually unchanged from the previous year. ZIG's investment portfolio includes a relatively sizeable CMBS/RMBS portfolio, with a moderate amount of securities rated below 'BBB'. Of the total fixed income portfolio 2% of assets are non-investment grade and 23% are rated 'BBB'. Fitch considers that technical reserves are prudent, but also recognises that due to the long-tail nature of the non-life business, the group faces the risk that actual losses emerging on claims provisions may prove higher than anticipated. RATING SENSITIVITIES An upgrade is unlikely in the near term, given the company's high financial leverage. However, the ratings could be upgraded if ZIG's leverage dropped and remained below 20%, and the fixed-charge coverage increased and remained above 12x, while capital remained commensurate with that of a 'AA' category company. Key triggers for a downgrade include a sustained drop in the company's risk-adjusted capital position and an increase in the ratio of adjusted debt to total capital to more than 30%. The rating actions are as follows: ZIC IFS rating affirmed at 'AA-'; Stable Outlook Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Stable Outlook Senior debt affirmed at 'A+' Subordinated debt affirmed at 'A-' Zurich Finance (USA), Inc. Senior debt affirmed at 'A+' Subordinated debt affirmed at 'A-' Zurich Finance (UK) plc subordinated debt affirmed at 'A-' ZFS Finance (USA) Trust II subordinated debt affirmed at 'A-' ZFS Finance (USA) Trust V subordinated debt affirmed at 'A-' Cloverie plc subordinated debt affirmed at 'A-' Contact: Primary Analyst Dr Stephan Kalb Senior Director +49 69 7680 76 118 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Taunusanlage 17, 60325 Frankfurt Secondary Analyst Martyn Street Director +44 20 3530 1211 Committee Chairperson Harish Gohil Managing Director +44 20 3530 1257 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. 