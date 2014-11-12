(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, November 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Zurich
Insurance Company's (ZIC) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
rating at 'AA-' and
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+'. The Outlooks are
Stable. ZIC is
the main operating company of the Zurich Insurance Group (ZIG).
A full list of
rating actions is at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects ZIG's solid and stable capital position
and strong
earnings generation. ZIG's Prism factor-based model score was
'Very Strong'
based on year-end 2013 financials. The result of the Swiss
Solvency Test, as
calculated by the company, remained high at 215% at end-1H14
(versus 217% at
end-2013), while the Solvency I ratio increased to 285% from
258% during the
same period. Fitch recognises the substantial improvements in
capital adequacy
ZIG has achieved since capital dipped during the financial
crisis and notes the
decreased volatility of the group's capital ratios. This is
offset by the
company's relatively high amount of goodwill and intangibles
that negatively
impacts the quality of capital.
ZIG's financial leverage is relatively high for the rating.
Calculated under
Fitch's methodology, ZIG's financial leverage was 24.8% at
end-2013 (2012:
25.3%). Fitch considers fixed charge coverage (2013: 9.2x) and
financial
flexibility as strong.
In 9M14, business operating profit increased by 7% to USD3,826m,
with both the
key General Insurance and Global Life segments contributing more
than in the
same period in 2013. In its Farmers division, business operating
profit was
slightly down at USD965m (9M13: USD978m). However, after several
quarters with
negative growth in gross written premium (GWP), Farmers reported
a small 0.6%
increase in GWP for 3Q14.
In 9M14 ZIG's net profit was up 3% (USD3,037m) and overall
earnings generation
remained strong. The combined ratio in general insurance
improved to 96.6%
(97.8%), supported by lower weather-related and other large
losses. The return
on group investments (not annualised) increased to 3.3% (2.5%)
for 9M14, mainly
because of a strong increase in realised gains.
The business operating profit after tax return on equity for the
group declined
to 11.8% (12.1%) in 9M14, which is slightly below the company's
stated strategic
target range of 12%-14%. However, net income return on equity
remained at 13.3%
and Fitch views positively the group's resilience in the
challenging operating
environment.
Exposure to equities, hedge funds and private equity is
moderate, at 6% of total
group investments at end-9M14, virtually unchanged from the
previous year. ZIG's
investment portfolio includes a relatively sizeable CMBS/RMBS
portfolio, with a
moderate amount of securities rated below 'BBB'. Of the total
fixed income
portfolio 2% of assets are non-investment grade and 23% are
rated 'BBB'.
Fitch considers that technical reserves are prudent, but also
recognises that
due to the long-tail nature of the non-life business, the group
faces the risk
that actual losses emerging on claims provisions may prove
higher than
anticipated.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade is unlikely in the near term, given the company's
high financial
leverage. However, the ratings could be upgraded if ZIG's
leverage dropped and
remained below 20%, and the fixed-charge coverage increased and
remained above
12x, while capital remained commensurate with that of a 'AA'
category company.
Key triggers for a downgrade include a sustained drop in the
company's
risk-adjusted capital position and an increase in the ratio of
adjusted debt to
total capital to more than 30%.
The rating actions are as follows:
ZIC
IFS rating affirmed at 'AA-'; Stable Outlook
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Stable Outlook
Senior debt affirmed at 'A+'
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'A-'
Zurich Finance (USA), Inc.
Senior debt affirmed at 'A+'
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'A-'
Zurich Finance (UK) plc subordinated debt affirmed at 'A-'
ZFS Finance (USA) Trust II subordinated debt affirmed at 'A-'
ZFS Finance (USA) Trust V subordinated debt affirmed at 'A-'
Cloverie plc subordinated debt affirmed at 'A-'
