April 14 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-term ratings Issuer Default Rating (IDR) Indonesia Tbk
PT Japfa Comfeed (Japfa) at 'BB-' with a Stable Outlook. At the same time, Fitch has
affirmed the senior unsecured rating and senior unsecured debt securities
denominated in USD dollars will be due in 2018 at 'BB-' which
published by Comfeed Finance B.V. Fitch also has affirmed the ratings
National Long-term 'A + (idn)' with Stable Outlook and IDR Bonds
amounting to EUR 1.5trilyun which will be due in 2017 at 'A + (idn)'.
The ratings reflect Japfa ability to charge a fee (cost
pass through), strong growth prospects and flexibility in spending
expansion. The ratings remain constrained by the risks inherent to
With the outbreak of the disease in the poultry industry.
National ranking in the category 'A' indicates the expectation would risk failure
low pay relative to other issuers or securities in
Indonesia. However, a change in circumstances or economic conditions may be
affect the capacity to pay in a timely manner than commitment
Financial shown by the higher rating categories.
Factors Supporting Rating
Strong Market Position: Japfa and its closest competitor, PT Charoen Pokphand
Indonesia, controls more than 50% share of poultry feed and day-old chick (DOC),
which allow both companies to drive the price. Japfa is
Indonesia's second largest operator in poultry feed and DOC to share
approximately 20% of the market. Fitch expects the company to maintain its position
Future market expansion goes to meet demand growing.
Profit margins are stable: Fitch believes that in general will be able Japfa
maintain annual EBITDA margins around 10% in the medium term
due to cost pass-through ability. Fitch notes that EBITDA margins per
quarter has the potential to fluctuate, as seen decline in 4Q13
to 4% compared with 10% for the whole 2013. In this case,
decrease due to increased material costs are rising sharply
caused by the weakening of the rupiah. Fitch believes that the imposition of the increase
substantial costs and unusual will continue to go hand in hand
time, thus allowing the company to maintain an advantage in
use within a longer period of time.
Strong Industry Prospects: Poultry Producers in Indonesia to benefit over
The good prospects for the industry in the long-term due to the increased
current income levels remained at a low level and
dominant Muslim populations. Chicken meat is the material most widely
consumed in Indonesia due to the cheap price and the limited
material choice of meat because of religious considerations.
Risks Inherent Industry: Rating constrained by industrial risks
attached as outbreaks of disease in poultry, which can impact
against Japfa with weakening consumer sentimenn that led to the
reduced demand. We found Japfa ratings can be
higher if the company can maintain significant liquidity reserve, which will
can help to reduce the impact of exceptional events (exogenous
shock).
Controlled Debt: The debt ratio as measured by Net Japfa
Debt / EBITDA could exceed 2.5x in 2014 and 2015 - which is the limit where
downgrading can be considered due to the expansion expenditure
relatively high. Japfa planned capital expenditures over IDR3, 8trilyun (USD
335M) in 2014 and 2015, in which 80% is for expansion. nevertheless
Japfa capital expenditure is granular and allow it to be suspended in
poor operational environment. Fitch also does not deny the possibility
debt levels are lower than expected due to delays
capital expenditure due to difficulties in land acquisition for expansion.
Sufficient Liquidity: Fitch believes liquidity sufficient to Japfa
current rank. Approximately 34% of total consolidated debt Japfa on
December 2013 is a short-term working capital facilities. Fitch predicts
Japfa to continue to extend and improve the facilities without much
difficulties, due to the flexibility of funding that has been awakened. schedule
long-term debt that will mature well distributed with
£ 1.5 trillion of bonds maturing in 2017 and USD 225juta maturity in
, 2018.
sensitivity Level
Negative: future developments that may, individually and collectively,
triggering the decline include:
- The increase in the debt ratio above 2.5 x on an ongoing basis
- EBITDA margin drop below 8% on an ongoing basis
- Failure to fund (pre-fund) capital expenditure plan
The rating upgrade is not expected within 12 to 18 months
due to the large capital expenditures. However, Fitch could be
consider an increase in ranking if Japfa able to raise the profile of
liquidity are material, either by keeping the loan facility
Unused committed and / or maintain cash reserves above USD
200 million to address the impact of exceptional events on revenues, while
while maintaining a debt ratio below 2x.