Jan 16 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed the National Long-Term rating of four subsidiary PT Astra
International Tbk (AI) in the field of financial services as follows:
- PT Astra Federal International Finance (ASF), affirmed at 'AAA (idn)'
- PT Federal International Finance (FIF), affirmed in 'AAA (idn)'
- PT Surya Artha Nusantara Finance (SANF), affirmed in 'AA(idn)'
- PT Toyota Astra Financial Services (TAFS), affirmed in 'AAA(idn)'
A complete list of ratings is available at the end of this report .
National ranking in the category of ' AAA ' denotes the highest rank
Fitch on national rating scale for Indonesia . this ranking
provided to an issuer or debt securities with the expectation of default risk
the lowest relative to other issuers or securities in Indonesia.
National ranking in the category of ' AA ' indicates the expectation would risk failure
very low pay relative to other issuers or securities in
Indonesia. Credit risk is only slightly different from issuers or
debt securities that are rated the highest in Indonesia . rating
National ' F1 ' indicates the capacity to pay proper financial commitments
The most powerful time relative to other issuers or securities in Indonesia.
National rating scale of Fitch , the ratings given to risk
lowest default relative to the rest of Indonesia . if the profile
strong liquidity specifically , the sign " + " is added to the ranks
given.
ADVISORY RANKING
Affirmations ratings ASF, FIF and SANF reflects Fitch's expectation that all three
The company will continue to receive strong support and commitment of AI
as the majority shareholder. AI is the biggest company in Indonesia
based on market capitalization and dominate the field of automotive, finance,
agribusiness, heavy equipment and information technology. AI majority shares are owned by
Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd, which is part of the Jardine Matheson Group.
ASF and FIF both fully owned by AI and contribute to the
significant terhadao Astra Group in support of the development of the car assembly and
AI motors and distribution business in Indonesia. ASF provides financing services
AI cars for sale, while the FIF provides financing services to
purchase of Honda motorcycle brand manufactured by Astra Honda Motor, which
a 50-50 joint venture between AI and Honda Motor Company Ltd.
('A' / Stable).
In Fitch's view, PT Bank Permata Tbk plans to acquire 25% stake
ASF will not have an impact on the strong relationship ASF and AI. AI will
remains the majority shareholder in ASF after the transaction
runs. Therefore, Fitch expects the importance of the role of ASF on the business
AI core in the automotive field will not change. 89.12% stake in PT Bank Permata
50-50 joint venture owned by AI and Standard Chartered Bank (SCB;
'AA-' / Stable).
Rating SANF mencerrninkan strategic significance for the Astra Group. SANF
providing financing services to companies that buy heavy equipment of PT
United Tractors Tbk, which is a subsidiary company engaged in the field of AI
heavy equipment. However, SANF strategic importance to AI, in
Fitch's view, is not as strong as ASF and FIF. Stable Outlook reflects
Fitch's expectations that the AI will continue to provide support to the ASF, FIF and
SANF when needed.
TAFS ratings affirmation reflects strong support from one of the holders
shares of Toyota Financial Services Corporation (TFSC). TFSC is a child
wholly owned by Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC;
'A' / Stable), one of the largest automotive manufacturers in the world.
As part of the Toyota Group, TAFS benefit in the form of
knowledge of the products and support funding, funding support is obtained
of a strong relationship between the TMC with several Japanese banks and institutions
financially supported by the Japanese government.
TAFS also won support from other major shareholders, Astra
International (AI), especially in the dealer network. AI is the market leader in
car distribution in Indonesia and the holder exclusive rights to the sales of Toyota
in the country. Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Toyota and AI
will continue to provide support to TAFS when needed.
Fitch expects ASF, FIF and the TAFS will be able to maintain profitability
adequate in the near and medium term, despite pressure from the cost
funding of high and slow economic growth in Indonesia. height
provision for bad loans will support the company to
cover the cost of credit through the cycle economies. Asset quality is expected to be
stay awake because the company will maintain strict lending criteria
and the AI will continue to monitor the risk manajamen its subsidiaries.
Fitch assesses the increase in credit costs resulting slowdown continues
continues in the commodity sector will depress profitability SANF. However, the quality
SANF assets will remain intact because of the high tingakt backup.
FACTORS RANK MOVER - ISSUER RATINGS
The fall in the contribution ASF, FIF and SANF the AI will have a negative impact
the rank-ranking. The significant reduction in terms of ownership
by AI and AI decreased performance or support of AI will be able to provide
pressure on the ratings ASF, FIF and SANF, although Fitch meilhat
this is unlikely in the foreseeable future, the importance of ASF to meilhat
AI car's core business, the core business of motor FIF AI and Astra Honda Motor
and heavy equipment business SANF against AI.
Reduced TMC ownership and support of both shareholders will
put pressure on the ratings TAFS. However, Fitch does not view this
is imminent given the strategic role in business financing TAFS
TMC and AI cars.
There is no potential increase in ratings given rank ASF, FIF and TAFS has
are in the highest ranking scale. For SANF, a significant increase
over strategic interests are reflected against AI AI kepemilkian
larger, the same name or an increased contribution to the AI SANF
significantly positive action can produce a ranking.
CONSIDERATION OF RANKING FACTORS AND RANK-RANK DRIVE LETTER
DEBT
Bonds and bond ongoing program of four subsidiary companies
rated the same as the National Long-Term rating and ranking National
Short-term company. at 'AAA (idn)' reflects Fitch's view that
bonds are direct obligations of the company, not a debt
subrodinasi, unconditional, unsecured, and from the company.
