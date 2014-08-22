(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 22 (Fitch) The recent failure and bail-in of
African Bank Limited
is isolated and any contagion to the large South African banks
is likely to be
limited, Fitch Ratings says. It does not change our view of the
credit profiles
of the largest five banks, so there are no rating changes.
Absa Bank, FirstRand, Nedbank, Standard Bank and Investec have
'bbb' range
Viability Ratings, reflecting strong domestic franchises, which
underpins stable
core earnings, sophisticated risk management, and acceptable
liquidity and
capitalisation. But their ratings are effectively capped by
South Africa's
deteriorating operating environment since performance and asset
quality are
vulnerable to the weakening economy. Profitability and asset
quality will be
affected by slow GDP growth and the high level of household
debt.
The Negative Outlooks on Standard Bank, FirstRand, Nedbank and
Absa Bank
reflects that of the South African sovereign. Investec's Outlook
is Stable
because it focuses on high net-worth and professional clients
and is less
sensitive to the general weakening of the broader consumer and
it is not
currently constrained by the sovereign rating.
Our view that the fallout from African Bank's resolution will
not be material is
underpinned by the small exposures the large five banks have to
the failed
lender. The five banks are part of the consortium underwriting
new capital in
the good bank being created, but the commitment is not
significant relative to
each participant bank's capital or balance sheet.
We do not consider African Bank to be systemically important and
the resolution
of African Bank does not change our approach to factoring in
state support for
South Africa's systemically important banks, which have
significant deposit
franchises. Nevertheless, in the context of our review of state
support for
banks globally, we announced in March 2014 that we believe the
propensity to
support banks is reducing in South Africa with the impending
adoption of
resolution legislation. But a moderate likelihood of support for
systemically
important banks will remain.
We do not believe this reducing willingness to support will
increase the
probability of default for the large banks at current rating
levels, which are
one or two notches above 'BB+' Support Rating Floors (where
applicable). It is
likely that the SRFs will be revised to 'BB-' in late 2014 or in
1H15 to
acknowledge a broader range of resolution tools becoming
available to the
authorities.
African Bank was put into resolution by the South African
Reserve Bank on 10
August, which included keeping retail depositors whole (despite
no deposit
insurance in South Africa), paying ZAR7bn (USD653m) for a
bad-loan book, a
ZAR10bn capital raising in the private sector and a voluntary
10% haircut for
senior debt instruments and wholesale deposits opting to move to
the good bank.
We expect to publish a peer review report for South African
banks next week.
Contact:
Redmond Ramsdale
Director
Financial Institutions
+971 4 424 1202
Cynthia Chan
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1655
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
