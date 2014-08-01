(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that Ageas SA/NV's
ratings
(BBB+/Stable/F2) are not affected by the Amsterdam Court of
Appeal's ruling on
the indemnification of former Ageas' (then Fortis) shareholders.
Ageas reported on 31 July the Amsterdam Court of Appeal's
verdict that during
the period of 29 September 2008 to 1 October 2008 Fortis
provided misleading and
incomplete information to the markets. The Court ruled that
Fortis should
indemnify the shareholders concerned for any damages suffered.
Although the amount of indemnification has not been quantified,
based on its
expectations and as a precaution, Ageas has created a provision
of EUR130m. The
amount is approximately equivalent to 13% of Ageas Group's
pretax profit in
2013. Meanwhile, the company has appealed the Court's decision.
Contact:
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1394
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Marc-Philippe Juilliard
Senior Director
+33 1 4429 91 37
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
