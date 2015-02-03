(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, February 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia says it
does not expect PT
Asuransi Sinar Mas's (ASM; Insurer Financial Strength:
AA+(idn)/Positive)
balance sheet to be excessively strained by insured losses from
the recent
AirAsia flight QZ8501 crash. The losses are not likely to have
material rating
implications on ASM, one of the main underwriters for the
aircraft's hull and
passenger legal liabilities.
Insurers that covered the AirAsia flight are required to pay
claims of up to
IDR1.25bn to the next-of-kin of each passenger under a 2011
Indonesian
transportation ministry regulation. Fitch estimates the total
claims for
passenger legal liabilities to be at least IDR200bn (equivalent
to around
USD15.9m). State-owned non-life insurer PT Asuransi Jasa
Indonesia (Jasindo) and
private insurer ASM are the two leading underwriters for the
liabilities, with
Allianz SE as the lead reinsurer.
While the insured loss amount has yet to be finalised, Fitch's
initial
assessment is that the total claims borne by ASM will be
markedly lower than the
total claims incurred from the incident because of its
co-insurance with
Jasindo. In addition, ASM has capped its exposures at a limit
that is
well-supported by its capital buffers and ceded large remaining
exposures to
international reinsurers. ASM expects its net claims to amount
to less than 1%
of the total incurred legal liability claims. Fitch will
continue to evaluate
the impact as loss estimates are updated and claims payments
executed.
AirAsia flight QZ8501, with 162 people on board, went down en
route to Singapore
from Surabaya, Indonesia on the early hours of 28 December 2014.
A multinational
search effort has since recovered bodies, aircraft fuselage and
the flight data
recorders in the Java Sea.
Contacts:
Cheryl Evangeline
Associate Director
+62 21 2988 6814
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower, 24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta, 12940
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.