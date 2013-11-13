(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, November 13 (Fitch) Recent decisions by large
aircraft-leasing
companies to write down the value of certain older,
uncompetitive aircraft fleet
types in response to shifting global supply-and-demand
fundamentals highlight
asset quality risks for some lessors, according to Fitch
Ratings.
International Lease Finance Corp. (ILFC) took a $1.2 billion
noncash impairment
charge in the third quarter after determining that future cash
flows for 36
four-engine wide-body aircraft in its fleet did not support
their previous net
book values on the balance sheet. This decision reflected the
lessor's view that
the holding periods for Airbus A340s and certain Boeing
B747-400s would be
shorter than 25 years, which is the industry standard. The
impairment charge,
which comes two years after even larger impairments in 2010 and
2011, represents
approximately 3.5% of ILFC's net book value. ILFC's ratings
continue to reflect
elevated residual value risk, which is driven by the relative
size and age of
its fleet.
The A340 has a very limited global operator base, which
contributed to ILFC's
decision to reduce useful lives and residual values. The global
fleet of A340s
has grown to 350 since its initial debut in 1993. Amid
increasing fuel prices,
Airbus terminated production of A340s in 2011, citing increased
competition from
twin-engine aircraft. ILFC currently owns 17 A340-300s and 13 of
the larger
model A340-600s. Other Fitch-rated lessors do not have
significant exposure to
the A340 family. For many of the A340s it sold to airlines,
Airbus provided
guarantees that effectively limited the residual risk for
owners.
Last month, Aircastle also reported a relatively large $98
million impairment
charge (roughly 2.0% of net book value). This was driven
primarily by a
reduction in the useful lives and residual values of six
B747-400 converted
freighters. Demand in the freighter market has remained stagnant
and capacity
has been added, resulting in an imbalance. Aircastle's exposure
to this segment
is unique among the major aircraft lessors, and Fitch does not
expect others to
be impacted.
The supply/demand outlook for select wide-body aircraft,
including the A340 and
B747-400 fleets, has shifted in recent years as airline demand
for these less
fuel-efficient four-engine aircraft has slipped. Lessees now
have greater
opportunities to lower unit costs by adding more competitive
twin-engine
aircraft, such as the Boeing 787 and Airbus A350, to their
fleets. Meanwhile,
lessors are finding more value in parting out the aircraft and
selling parts,
particularly engines, versus putting up significant maintenance
expenses
required to re-lease the assets at lower lease rates.
We believe changes in useful life and residual value assumptions
for select
older and less fuel-efficient aircraft may remain an issue for
lessors as they
adapt to changes in global airline fleet-plan priorities over
the next few
years. We will continue to focus on asset quality risk in this
context, while
recognizing the potential for technological obsolescence and
short production
runs to impair expected cash flows and residual values for
certain older fleet
types, particularly four-engine models.
We view increasing exposure to older, uncompetitive aircraft as
a longer-term
risk facing the aircraft leasing industry, which will play out
over a number of
years. If we see global capacity grow fast enough to absorb the
growing number
of aging aircraft in lessor fleets, the ratings impact across
the industry will
be limited. However, if the secondary market continues to
narrow, then ratings
of some lessors with greater exposure to older fleets may be
pressured.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
