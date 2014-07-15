(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 15 (Fitch) Any US congressional vote that winds
down the Export
Import Bank of the United States (Ex-Im) would be manageable for
aircraft
lessors given the availability of other financing alternatives,
according to
Fitch Ratings. However, over the long term lessors would lose a
key source of
contingent funding for new aircraft deliveries.
Ex-Im Bank, the US's export credit agency, is at the center of a
political
debate that could result in the bank's charter not being renewed
by Congress in
September. Solid growth in financing avenues across capital
markets has reduced
the necessity of Ex-Im guarantees, particularly for more
established lessors.
Loans guaranteed by export agencies were widely used by lessors
during the 2008
crisis, but have since fallen out of favor. The reasons for this
include
increased pricing under the New Aircraft Sector Understanding
(NASU) issued in
2011, wider availability of unsecured debt and the restrictive
structural
features in the facilities.
Aircraft lessors have utilized Ex-Im guarantees to fund
deliveries of new
aircraft leased to foreign airlines. The lessors with most
potential risk during
times of stress are ones that have large long-dated orders from
Boeing. These
would include AerCap Holdings N.V. (Issuer Default Rating BB+),
Air Lease Corp.,
Aviation Capital Group (IDR BBB-) and GE Capital Aviation
Services. We view
export credit as an important source of contingent funding for
new aircraft
during times of market stress. Ex-Im played a major role aiding
exports in the
wake of the 2008 crisis.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
