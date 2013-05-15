(Repeat for additional subscribers)

May 15 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has published a special report entitled, 'Alcoholic Beverages Sector Credit Factor Compendium', as part of its ongoing series of Sector Credit Factors reports which show how the agency applies its corporate rating methodology to corporate sub sectors.

The report illustrates how the various sector credit factors, contained within Fitch's criteria for rating alcoholic beverages companies, published on 14 August 2012, are applied to 12 examples from the agency's portfolio of publicly-rated alcoholic beverages companies across EMEA and the Americas. It is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Alcoholic Beverages Sector Credit Factor Compendium

here