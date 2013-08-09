(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that if America
Movil S.A.B. de
C.V.'s (AMX, 'A'/Stable) acquisition of Royal KPN N.V. (KPN,
'BBB-'/Stable)
completes, it will be positive for KPN's credit profile and
KPN's ratings are
likely to be upgraded by multiple notches. However, Fitch notes
that there are a
number of uncertainties surrounding the transaction and wish to
wait to see how
these get resolved before taking any rating action.
Fitch notes that AMX's current proposal is only an intention to
make an offer.
AMX will have to submit an offering memorandum to the
Netherlands Authority for
the Financial Markets for approval and, once all documentation
has been
approved, expect to release the offering memorandum in
September.
Fitch notes that the KPN board have not yet indicated whether or
not they
support the suggested offer. Fitch also notes the presence of
the Foundation
Preference Shares B KPN, which has a call option to acquire
preference shares in
KPN if the foundation believes that the continuity, independence
and identity of
KPN is being threatened. While Fitch has no knowledge of the
foundation's view
of the transaction, if such a move was used, it is likely to at
least delay AMX
gaining full control of KPN. Fitch believes that the preference
shares can be
issued for no longer than two years.
Also, while the Dutch government does not own a stake in KPN and
does not have a
golden share, the purchase of the national incumbent telecoms
provider by a
foreign entity is likely to be of interest to the government.
Given the
strategic importance of telecoms to any country, the government
is likely to
want to ensure that any prospective owners are committed to the
Dutch telecoms
market and that there is no other alternative motive for the
transaction.
Fitch will wait a few weeks before the uncertainties detailed
above are clearer,
at which time a formal rating action is likely.
