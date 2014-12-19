(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Peer Review: Andorran Banks
here
BARCELONA/LONDON, December 19 (Fitch) In a new report, Fitch
Ratings says the
four Andorran banks it rates are developing their private
banking franchises
while maintaining healthy profitability, but are challenged by
the weak
operating environment in Andorra.
The four rated Andorran banks - Credit Andorra (A-/Stable),
Andorra Banc Agricol
Reig (Andbank; A-/Stable), Mora Banc Grup, SA (Morabanc;
A-/Negative) and Banca
Privada d'Andorra (BPA; BB+/Stable) - have been expanding their
international
private banking businesses in an effort to compensate for
limited growth
opportunities in the domestic market, increase diversification
and reduce the
potential impact from the implementation of automatic tax
information exchange
agreements in the medium term.
Fitch expects a slowdown of asset quality deterioration given
that the domestic
economy is set to recover gradually. However, the four banks
face challenges in
managing their weakened concentrated loan books and stock of
foreclosed
properties that have increased as a result of the long economic
recession in
Andorra.
Andorran banks' profitability is sound relative to international
peers, but
Fitch believes that margins will be under pressure from low
market yields, tough
competition as well as higher expansion and compliance costs.
Fitch considers capitalisation for Andorran banks to be strong
on average and to
have generally a high influence on ratings.
For more details on the sector, see "Peer Review: Andorran
Banks", available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
