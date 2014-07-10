(Repeat for additional subscribers)

July 10 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Learning today announced the appointment of Andreas Karaiskos as Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Karaiskos joined Fitch Learning in 2011 as Head of the Middle East and Africa and during his tenure, has established Fitch Learning's presence in this important growth market. Prior to joining Fitch Learning, Mr. Karaiskos was Head of Leadership, Learning and Development and a member of the HR Leadership Team at Barclays Wealth for three years. Prior to this, Mr. Karaiskos spent seven years at HSBC where he was Head of Learning. Mr. Karaiskos is a fellow of the Chartered Association of Certified Accountants and a Member of the Chartered Institute of Securities and Investment (CISI).

Fitch Learning also announced today that Kevin Poulton has been appointed regional Managing Director for Europe. Mr. Poulton, who joined Fitch Learning in 2004, has been Chief Operating Officer and Chief Technology Officer for the last seven years.

Both appointments are effective Monday, July 14. Mr. Karaiskos and Mr. Poulton will be based in Dubai and London, respectively.

Paul Shaw, who has led Fitch Learning for the past seven years, will be stepping down from his position as CEO due to personal family circumstances.

Paul Taylor, President and CEO of Fitch Group, commented: "We are pleased to have two very talented executives in Andreas and Kevin who will continue to drive the business forward and lead Fitch Learning through its next stage of growth. We would like to thank Paul Shaw for his exceptional leadership and commitment to making Fitch Learning a preeminent training and professional development firm. During his tenure, he has established Fitch Learning as a leader in its field and I look forward to working with Andreas and Kevin as we continue to develop the Fitch Learning business."

Andreas Karaiskos, Chief Executive Officer of Fitch Learning, commented: "I am delighted to be leading Fitch Learning. Under Paul Shaw's leadership, the Firm has grown into a leading learning and professional development provider in all its core markets. I look forward to working with the Fitch Learning team to build on this momentum and further develop the Fitch Learning offering for the benefit of our clients."

About Fitch Learning:

Fitch Learning, a preeminent training and professional development firm, offers learning and development solutions for the global financial services industry. Globally focused and committed to broadening knowledge and perspective, the company promotes greater understanding among between individuals and leading financial institutions. Fitch Learning specializes in the creation and delivery of training in four key areas: regulatory and certification exam training, professional skills training, custom e-learning solutions, and credit, risk and corporate finance training.

About Fitch Group:

Fitch Learning is a part of Fitch Group, a global leader in financial information services with operations in more than 30 countries. Fitch Group also includes: Fitch Ratings, a world renowned credit rating agency; Fitch Solutions, an industry-leading provider of credit risk products and services; and Business Monitor International, an independent provider of country risk, financial markets and industry analysis. Fitch Group is jointly owned by Paris-based Fimalac, S.A. and New York-based Hearst Corporation.