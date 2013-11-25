(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings-New York-26 November
2013: Fitch
Ratings has stated that Anixter International, Inc.'s (Anixter)
decision to
institute a special dividend of $5 per share, approximately $165
million in
total, will not impact the company's ratings. Fitch expects that
the dividend
will be financed in part by existing cash as well as borrowings
under the
company's credit facilities. Such actions coupled with current
leverage metrics
are already incorporated into the rating. Anixter has issued
similar dividends
in two of the prior three years.
Fitch estimates leverage (total debt / total EBITDA) at 2.3x as
of September
2013. If the dividend were fully debt-financed, Fitch estimates
leverage would
rise to 2.7x which it expects would be reduced by free cash flow
(FCF)
generation over the next few quarters. Fitch estimates FCF at
$176 million in
the latest 12-month period.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Anixter's ratings and Outlook are supported by the following:
--Leading market position in niche distribution markets, which
Fitch believes
contributes to Anixter's above-average margins for a
distributor;
--Broad diversification of products, suppliers, customers and
geographies which
adds stability to the company's financial profile by reducing
operating
volatility;
--Working capital efficiency, which allows the company to
generate FCF in a
downturn.
Credit concerns include:
--Historical use of debt and FCF for acquisitions and
shareholder-friendly
actions;
--Thin operating margins characteristic of the distribution
industry, albeit
slightly expanded given the company's niche market position;
--Significant unhedged exposure to copper prices and currency
prices;
--Exposure to the cyclicality of IT demand and general global
economic
conditions.
Fitch believes Anixter's liquidity was adequate and consisted of
the following
as of Sept. 30, 2013: i) approximately $82 million of cash and
cash equivalents;
ii) $400 million of five-year revolving credit agreements
maturing November
2018, of which, $382 million was available; and iii) a $300
million
on-balance-sheet accounts receivable securitization program
expiring May 2015,
of which, $85 million was available.
Total debt as of Sept. 30, 2013 was $821.7 million and consisted
primarily of
the following:
--$18.5 million outstanding under bank revolving credit lines;
--$215 million outstanding under the accounts receivable
securitization program;
--$200 million in 5.95% senior unsecured notes due February
2015;
--$32 million in 10% senior unsecured notes due February 2014;
--$350 million 5.625% senior unsecured notes due May 2019.
RATINGS SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to negative
rating action include:
--Revenue declines that signal a loss of market share, either to
other
distributors or suppliers increasingly going direct to market;
--Severe operating margin compression resulting from intense
competition;
--Significant debt-financed acquisitions and/or share
repurchases, particularly
if funded from cash generated from working capital declines.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to positive
rating action include:
--A long-term strategic business rationale and demonstrated
commitment from
management to maintain a higher rating;
--Further upside movement in the ratings may be limited given
Anixter's history
of shareholder-friendly actions.
Fitch currently rates the issuers as follows:
Anixter International, Inc.
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BB+'.
Anixter Inc.
--IDR 'BB+';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BB+';
--Senior unsecured bank credit facility 'BB+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jason Paraschac, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0746
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
John M. Witt, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0673
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated Aug. 5, 2013
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
