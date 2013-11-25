(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, November 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings-New York-26 November 2013: Fitch Ratings has stated that Anixter International, Inc.'s (Anixter) decision to institute a special dividend of $5 per share, approximately $165 million in total, will not impact the company's ratings. Fitch expects that the dividend will be financed in part by existing cash as well as borrowings under the company's credit facilities. Such actions coupled with current leverage metrics are already incorporated into the rating. Anixter has issued similar dividends in two of the prior three years. Fitch estimates leverage (total debt / total EBITDA) at 2.3x as of September 2013. If the dividend were fully debt-financed, Fitch estimates leverage would rise to 2.7x which it expects would be reduced by free cash flow (FCF) generation over the next few quarters. Fitch estimates FCF at $176 million in the latest 12-month period. KEY RATING DRIVERS Anixter's ratings and Outlook are supported by the following: --Leading market position in niche distribution markets, which Fitch believes contributes to Anixter's above-average margins for a distributor; --Broad diversification of products, suppliers, customers and geographies which adds stability to the company's financial profile by reducing operating volatility; --Working capital efficiency, which allows the company to generate FCF in a downturn. Credit concerns include: --Historical use of debt and FCF for acquisitions and shareholder-friendly actions; --Thin operating margins characteristic of the distribution industry, albeit slightly expanded given the company's niche market position; --Significant unhedged exposure to copper prices and currency prices; --Exposure to the cyclicality of IT demand and general global economic conditions. Fitch believes Anixter's liquidity was adequate and consisted of the following as of Sept. 30, 2013: i) approximately $82 million of cash and cash equivalents; ii) $400 million of five-year revolving credit agreements maturing November 2018, of which, $382 million was available; and iii) a $300 million on-balance-sheet accounts receivable securitization program expiring May 2015, of which, $85 million was available. Total debt as of Sept. 30, 2013 was $821.7 million and consisted primarily of the following: --$18.5 million outstanding under bank revolving credit lines; --$215 million outstanding under the accounts receivable securitization program; --$200 million in 5.95% senior unsecured notes due February 2015; --$32 million in 10% senior unsecured notes due February 2014; --$350 million 5.625% senior unsecured notes due May 2019. RATINGS SENSITIVITIES Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: --Revenue declines that signal a loss of market share, either to other distributors or suppliers increasingly going direct to market; --Severe operating margin compression resulting from intense competition; --Significant debt-financed acquisitions and/or share repurchases, particularly if funded from cash generated from working capital declines. Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: --A long-term strategic business rationale and demonstrated commitment from management to maintain a higher rating; --Further upside movement in the ratings may be limited given Anixter's history of shareholder-friendly actions. Fitch currently rates the issuers as follows: Anixter International, Inc. --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BB+'. Anixter Inc. --IDR 'BB+'; --Senior unsecured notes 'BB+'; --Senior unsecured bank credit facility 'BB+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Contact: Primary Analyst Jason Paraschac, CFA Senior Director +1-212-908-0746 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst John M. Witt, CFA Senior Director +1-212-908-0673 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. 