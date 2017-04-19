(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 19 (Fitch) U.S. Bancorp's (USB) first quarter
2017 (1Q17) net
income was essentially flat sequentially and up 6.3% relative to
the year-ago
quarter. 1Q17 earnings benefited from a lower tax rate of 27%
associated with
stock based compensation under new accounting guidance effective
in January
2017, which Fitch Ratings estimates to be $32.5 million.
Adjusting for the tax
benefit, Fitch estimates net income would have been down 4.97%
sequentially, but
up 6.64% year-over-year
USB's return on average assets (ROAA) was solid at 1.35%, up 3
basis points
relative to both the sequential and year-ago quarters. USB's
return on average
equity (ROAE) was also strong at 13.3% in 1Q17, up from 13.1% in
the sequential
quarter and 13.0% in the year ago quarter. Excluding the tax
benefit, USB's 1Q17
ROAA would have been 1.29% and its 1Q17 ROAE would have been
11.5%, which Fitch
considers to both be strong and consistent results.
USB's total net revenue declined 2% sequentially but was up 5.7%
year-over-year.
The company's net interest income (NII) was essentially flat
sequentially as a 5
basis point increase in the company's net interest margin
(NIM)of 3.03% at 1Q17
from higher interest rates was offset by two fewer days in the
quarter.
Relative to the year-ago quarter NII grew 3.7% as good asset
growth of 4.9%
offset a surprising 3 basis point decrease in the company's NIM
due to lower
reinvestment rates in the securities portfolio.
USB's average deposit balances were essentially flat
sequentially at $328.4
billion, or 74% of total average liabilities and equity. USB
estimates that its
deposit repricing assumption will initially be 20%, and over
time rise to 50%.
This means that should short-term interest rates continue to
rise, it is likely
that USB's NIM will expand as deposit repricing will lag asset
repricing,
thereby generating some NII growth in future quarters.
The bigger influence on overall net revenue was performance in
USB's various
non-interest income businesses. Overall non-interest income was
down 4.2%
sequentially but up 8.4% year-over-year. The sequential decline
was due to
seasonally lower debit and credit card revenue and merchant
processing revenue.
Additionally, the company's mortgage banking revenue declined
13.8% sequentially
amid incrementally higher long-term interest rates.
Alternatively, the
year-over-year increase was due to broad based improvements
across many of USB's
businesses including higher credit and debit card revenue,
higher trust and
investment management fees, and stronger mortgage banking net
income.
Overall non-interest expense declined 2% sequentially as
seasonally higher
compensation and benefits expense was offset by lower
professional services and
marketing costs. On a year-over-year basis USB's expenses
increased by 7.1%
primarily due to higher compensation and benefits expense. The
company's
efficiency ratio ticked up to 55.6% in 1Q17, slightly higher
than 55.3%
sequentially and 54.6% year-over-year. Nevertheless, Fitch still
considers this
to be a strong result, and expects the ratio to trend down over
the course of
the year as there is some levelling off of risk-management and
compliance
related expenses.
Loans were essentially flat sequentially, growing 0.2%, but up
4.1% relative to
the year-ago quarter. USB had strong loan growth both
sequentially and
year-over-year in residential mortgage balances, but CRE and
commercial and
industrial loan growth slowed. CRE loans were down 0.5%
sequentially and up 1.8%
year-over-year, as management has taken a more cautious approach
to certain
segments of CRE exposure such as retail.
C&I loan growth was down 0.1% sequentially as many large
corporate borrowers
accessed the capital markets rather than their lines of credit.
Relative to the
year-ago quarter C&I loans were up 4.4% due to strong middle
market growth.
USB's overall asset quality metrics remain strong, though Fitch
notes that they
are likely at cyclical troughs. Overall net charge-offs (NCOs)
ticked up
slightly to 0.50% in 1Q17 from 0.47% in the sequential quarter
and 0.48% in the
year-ago quarter. This slight increase was due to some continued
seasoning of
the company's credit card portfolio.
However, overall non-performing assets (NPAs) of $1.5 billion
declined 6.7%
sequentially and 13.0% year-over-year. As such, the ratio of
NPAs to period end
loans plus other real estate owned (ORE) declined to 0.55%. The
improvements in
NPAs were broad based, but more pronounced in the C&I portfolio,
which
experienced substantial energy related credit paydowns.
The overall allowance for credit losses in 1Q17 was $4.36
billion, or 1.60% of
period end loans. This quarter's $355 million provision included
a $10 million
build in the allowance.
In 1Q17, USB's fully phased-in Basel III CET1 ratio under the
standardized
approach increased to 9.2%, up 10 basis points sequentially and
unchanged from
the year-ago period, and above its 8.5% internal target. This
sequential growth
was due to continued growth in retained earnings offset by the
company returning
78% of earnings to shareholders via dividends and buybacks.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Justin Fuller, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2057
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001