(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: What Investors Want to Know: EM
Banks
here
LONDON/MOSCOW/SINGAPORE, October 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
today published a
report answering investors' questions on emerging market (EM)
banks. The report
follows meetings of the heads of Fitch's financial institutions
coverage in
APAC, Latin America and emerging Europe with more than 30
leading EM investors
across six US cities in the first half of October.
Among the global themes raised at the meetings were risks to EM
bank asset
quality after recent rapid growth (China most exposed, but other
markets also
potentially vulnerable), the impact of higher US rates on EM
banks (Turkish
banks most exposed to capital flow reversals) and Fitch's
approach to rating EM
bank Basel III securities (sovereign support factored in to
ratings of tier 2
securities in some countries, but not in to ratings of
additional Tier 1s
(AT1s)).
As regards specific markets, the greatest focus was on prospects
for banks in
China (the extent of underlying loan quality problems and their
potential
resolution), Brazil (risks arising from recent growth at
state-owned banks),
Russia (FX liquidity and asset quality risks from sanctions and
the economic
slowdown) and Turkey (foreign funding dependence and FX
lending). Banks in
countries from as far afield as Guatemala, Vietnam and
Azerbaijan were also the
subject of investor interest.
The report, entitled 'What Investors Want to Know: EM Banks -
Increased
Leverage, Interest Rate Normalisation and Hybrid Ratings Are Key
Topics' is
available on www.fitchratings.com.
Contacts:
James Watson
Managing Director (Emerging Europe)
+7 495 956 9901
james.watson@fitchratings.com
Mark Young
Managing Director (APAC)
+65 6796 7229
mark.young@fitchratings.com
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director (Latin America)
+1 212-908-0739
franklin.santarelli@fitchratings.com
Eric Dupont
Senior Director (Middle East and Africa)
+33 1 4429 91 31
eric.dupont@fitchratings.com
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1
212-908-0549,
Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore,
Tel: +65 67 96
7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.