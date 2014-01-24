Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Asia-Pacific Sovereigns Chart of the Month - January 2014HONG KONG, January 23 (Fitch) Asian economies that ran higher real interest rates tended to see less pressure on their external finances during the market volatility in 2013, Fitchâ€™s Asia-Pacific Sovereign Chart of the Month shows. The chart helps to shed light on the question of whether the region will face additional stresses as the Fed tapers quantitative easing. The report includes a link to a video of Andrew Colquhoun, Head of Asia-Pacific Sovereigns at Fitch, talking about the chart. â€œAsia-Pacific Sovereigns Chart of the Monthâ€� report is available from www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Watch the "Chart of the Month" video here Contact: Andrew Colquhoun Senior Director +852 2263 9938 Fitch Ratings (Hong Kong) Ltd., 2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Art Woo Director +852 2263 9925 Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email: iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com; Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727, Email: bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.