SEOUL/SINGAPORE, April 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that the
financial profile
of the median corporate rated by Fitch in Asia-Pacific weakened
over 2010 to
2012 due to slowing revenue growth, shrinking margins and rising
capex.
Revenue growth slowed substantially to around 5% in 2012 from
well above 10% in
2011, and Fitch expects that continued anemic economic growth in
developed
markets will restrict the median APAC corporate's revenue growth
at 5% in 2013
and 2014.
The agency expects to see a small overall improvement in the
median corporates
financial profile in 2013 and 2014 due to a stabilisation in
both margins and
capital expenditure. Median free cash flow (FCF) generation
should move into
positive territory in 2013 and 2014, albeit marginally. Key
risks to Fitch's
financial forecasts include the possibility of
slower-than-expected growth in
China, and zero to negative GDP growth in some major developed
economies.
The analysis in the report is based on a sample of 184
corporates with
international ratings, spanning 15 countries across APAC and
containing a
consistent sample of both historical and forecast data over 2010
to 2014.
The first half of the report contains key analysis on Fitch's
2013 and 2014
financial forecasts for the overall sample APAC corporate
portfolio. The second
half of the report contains specific analysis and commentary on
the agency's
2013 and 2014 forecasts for eight major corporate sectors in
APAC as below:
Autos
China fixed-asset investment
Electricity/gas utilities
Gaming
Greater China property
Oil & Gas
Technology
Telecoms
The full report "Asia-Pacific Corporates: Financial Forecast
Update - Revenue
Growth Falling, Margins Under Pressure, FCF Fragile" is
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Matt Jamieson
Head of APAC Research
Corporate Ratings Group
+61 2 8256 0366
Andrew Steel
Managing Director, APAC Corporate Ratings
+65 6796 7231
Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326,
Email:
iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel:
+65 67 96 7234,
Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel:
+852 2263 9935,
Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
