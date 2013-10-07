(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/LONDON/SINGAPORE, October 06 (Fitch) Most Asia-Pacific
investors see
several challenges to investing in Basel III-compliant capital
instruments,
according to a new Fitch Ratings regional cross-sector investor
survey. This is
not a surprise as the issuance of such instruments is at a
nascent stage across
the region, and there are growing - though varying,
country-specific - reasons
for raising fresh capital.
The main issue identified by survey participants was the
uncertainty over
loss-absorption trigger points at the point of non-viability
(PONV); 65% of
investors highlighted this issue. Another important concern was
the appropriate
balance of risk/reward, with 52% viewing risk as inadequately
priced, and a
further 45% highlighting the issue of secondary market
liquidity. Of less
concern was the issue of investment mandate restrictions
hindering purchases of
these instruments, and whether such instruments were riskier
than their legacy
counterparts.
Investor uncertainty around PONV, as it relates to Tier 2
instruments, has
arisen as APAC regulators have followed global trends by not
defining what event
would trigger this. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
(Asia)'s proposed
subordinated US dollar bond amplifies the uncertainty as it
includes two
triggers: one at the discretion of the Chinese authorities on
the parent bank
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, and one for the Hong
Kong regulators on
the issuing subsidiary. Coordination between the authorities
seems likely in
such cases, while we generally expect regulators will assess
each potentially
problematic financial institution on its own merits before
calling PONV.
Therefore, precise trigger points are bound to vary across the
region's issuers
and markets.
Fitch will address this issue by notching from the Viability
Rating (VR), which
best represents how close an issuer would be to the point of
failure or PONV. In
certain specific cases, Fitch will continue to notch off the IDR
where we
believe the authorities will intervene before deeming a bank to
have hit the
PONV - this is mostly where there is a particularly strong
linkage between the
sovereign and the bank. Fitch considers this to be the case for
the ICBC Asia
transaction, and therefore used ICBC's and ICBC Asia's
support-driven IDRs as
the anchor ratings.
Investor concerns about risk pricing, and secondary-market
liquidity, reflects
several factors. One is the uncertainty about the stance which
could be taken by
regulatory authorities in various jurisdictions. Another is the
potentially wide
rating differentials between credit rating agencies stemming
from differing
methodologies.
Moreover, the influence of private or retail investors who have
been attracted
to these securities in the low-interest environment has also
been a factor.
Finally, as Basel III is still at an early stage of
implementation across the
region, there are simply not that many compliant-instruments in
active use.
Survey respondents were quite optimistic on the APAC financial
sector in
general. Views on fundamentals were more positive on financials
than on all
other sectors except developed market sovereigns. The outlook
for new issuance
activity was also similarly constructive. The main risks to APAC
banks' credit
quality are seen from a weakening in asset quality due to
property market
exposure (by 82% of respondents), rampant credit growth in China
(76%), and high
or rising leverage (67%).
Fitch conducted the survey between 20 August and 30 September.
It represents the
views of 72 senior investors in the APAC region, including asset
management
companies, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, pension
funds, wealth
managers, banks and hedge funds. We will publish the full survey
results in
mid-October.
Monica Insoll
Managing Director
Credit Market Research
+44 20 3530 1060
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Mark Young
Managing Director
Financial Institutions
+65 6796 7229
6 Temasek Boulevard #35-04/05
Suntec Tower 4
Singapore, 038986, Singapore
Aninda Mitra
Senior Director, Fitch Wire
Tel: +65 6796 7232
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.