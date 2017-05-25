(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, May 25 (Fitch) Non-bank financial institutions
(NBFIs) are
playing an increasingly significant role in financial
intermediation in a number
of Asia-Pacific (APAC) markets, with rapid growth over the last
five years
spurred by tighter regulation of banks, the low interest
environment and
technological development. Fitch Ratings expects these factors
to continue to
support strong growth over the next couple of years, although
interest rate
normalisation and greater regulatory scrutiny of NBFIs in some
APAC markets
could create headwinds in the medium term.
NBFIs can provide an alternative source of credit to borrowers
who might be
underserved by banks, which often avoid labour-intensive
small-ticket lending.
NBFIs tend, for example, to be more active in their outreach to
SMEs. This is
particularly important in APAC's emerging economies, where only
13% of SMEs have
access to credit, according to the World Bank. Policymakers in
some APAC markets
have encouraged NBFI development as a way to address this
problem and promote
financial inclusion. NBFIs can also diffuse credit risk across
the financial
system.
However, NBFIs can also add to risks in the financial system if
they are overly
reliant on short-term wholesale funding, lack transparency or
grow at an
excessive rate. Moreover, the non-bank sector is subject to weak
regulatory
oversight in some markets. Notably, rapid growth in APAC has
occurred amid
benign asset quality. Vulnerabilities created by expanded risk
appetite and
unproven underwriting standards could be exposed by a market
downturn.
The financial assets of other financial intermediaries (OFIs) in
APAC grew by a
compounded rate of 16.9% in US dollar terms in 2011-2015, almost
double the
global rate of 8.6%, according to data from the Financial
Stability Board. OFIs
include all financial institutions except banks, insurance
companies, pension
funds, public financial institutions, and central banks, so is
broader than our
own definition of NBFIs, but it should provide a reasonable
proxy. OFIs' share
of financial assets in APAC rose to 15.5% in 2015 from 10.2% in
2011.
Tighter bank regulations and the undercapitalisation of some
banking systems
have pushed some activities out of banks into NBFIs. Low
interest rates and
investors' search for higher returns has also supported NBFI
growth by improving
access to funding. Meanwhile, technological advances have helped
to challenge
the advantages that banks have traditionally held as a result of
their larger
scale, branch presence and client information.
OFI assets have grown faster than GDP in most APAC economies,
but growth has
been exceptionally rapid in China (see chart), where OFI assets
rose to 68% of
GDP in 2015 from just 21% in 2011. China's non-bank sector lacks
transparency
and involves increasingly complex relationships with banks,
which further adds
to financial stability risks. The Chinese authorities have
recently signalled
stronger enforcement of risk-management regulations, but they
also continue to
rely on rapid credit growth to meet GDP growth targets, which
limits their scope
to rein in the non-bank sector.
<iframe allowfullscreen
src="//e.infogr.am/ems_main_drivers_of_nbfi_growth?src=embed"
title="EMs Main
Drivers of NBFI Growth" width="560" height="717" scrolling="no"
frameborder="0"
style="border:none;">
However, in most APAC markets the non-bank sector is still too
small to pose
significant systemic risks. India provides one contrasting
example to China in
terms of the balance between benefits and risks. Its NBFI growth
has been more
measured than China's, but the sector has helped to soften the
economic impact
of a sharp fall in lending growth by the capital-constrained
banking sector.
There are still shortcomings in the regulatory oversight of
Indian NBFIs, but
this has tightened over the last couple of years. Moreover,
large Indian NBFIs
have substantially higher capitalisation levels than banks, as
is the case in
most markets.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
