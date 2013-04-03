(Repeat for additional subscribers)
April 3 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings says in a new report that it expects the credit profile of Malaysia- and
Indonesia-based oil palm plantation companies to be stable despite lower crude palm oil (CPO)
prices. High though easing CPO stocks, strong operating metrics in terms of fresh fruit
bunch yield and oil extraction rates and weaker global demand have resulted in
lower CPO prices. Another factor that is likely to result in EBITDA margin
compression for Indonesian CPO plantation companies is the minimum wage revision
by a substantial 44% with effect from November 2012.
Nevertheless, the plantation companies' large scale, low to moderate financial
leverage and well spread out debt maturity profile plus CPO's price advantage
relative to other vegetable oils are mitigating factors.
Fitch also expects Malaysia and Indonesia to maintain their leadership in the
CPO export market in the medium term. The market share of the two countries
together stands at over 50%.
The special report on 'Crude Palm Oil' is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Crude Palm Oil: Stable Credit Profiles for APAC
Plantations Despite Lower Prices
