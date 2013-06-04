(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 4

Fitch Ratings has announced the appointment of Fabrice Toka as its Senior Director, Business and Relationship Management, for the Sub-Saharan Africa region, based in Johannesburg.

He will report to Mr. Jay Leitner, Head of Business and Relationship Management for Middle East and Sub-Saharan Africa, who continues to be based in Dubai. Mr. Toka joined Fitch in 2000 from Thomson BankWatch and has served in several analytical positions within Fitch's Financial Institutions and Structured Finance groups. In the Financial Institutions group he has worked on banks in Africa and the Caribbean, as well as U.S. banks. In his last analytical role, he had oversight and responsibility for Canadian financial institutions in Fitch's New York office.

The non-French speaking Sub-Saharan Africa region covers approximately 30 countries, with the offices in Johannesburg serving as the main hub for Fitch's operations in the wider region. This hub is critical to Fitch's overall international positioning and future growth strategy.

In his new role, Mr. Toka will be responsible for expanding Fitch's rating coverage across Sub-Saharan Africa and enhancing its local and regional support for investors, bankers, governmental counterparties and debt capital market issuers such as banks, corporates, insurance companies, sovereigns and asset managers.

"Sub-Saharan Africa is proving to be a robust market for Fitch, enjoying strong business growth and significantly increased interest from market participants recently. We were a first mover in Africa where our Johannesburg office started operations in 1994, and we seek to build on the strong relationships we have developed here for almost 20 years. Our rating universe in Africa is currently in excess of 160 International Scale and National Scale ratings and we expect this number to steadily increase in the coming years,'' says Mr. Toka.

"Fitch recognises that the market in Africa welcomes companies that are committed to the region, and we in turn will strive to work with the investor and debt communities to continue to bring high quality and rigorous ratings and research services to market. There is no doubt that the appointment of Mr. Toka, who worked as a senior analyst in the company and has been in the industry for over 13 years, adds great value and very specific knowledge to the region," Mr Leitner comments.

Born in Cameroon, Mr. Toka is a graduate from The George Washington University, Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris and the University of Paris-Dauphine.