NEW YORK, October 31 (Fitch) Argentina's failure to cure its
missed coupon
payments on Oct. 30 constitutes a default under Fitch Ratings'
criteria and has
led to a downgrade of the affected securities to 'D'. The
government's inability
to reach a resolution will continue to affect already difficult
economic
conditions and prospects in Argentina, according to a new Fitch
report published
today.
'Economic conditions have deteriorated significantly in 2014,
with GDP expected
to post a -1.9% contraction this year, after a 3% expansion in
2013,' said
Santiago Mosquera, Director in Fitch's Latin America Sovereign
Group. 'We
anticipate the economy will contract even further, by -2.6% in
2015, if
Argentina fails to clear the default before presidential
elections are held in
October next year. This should lead to additional pressures on
inflation,
exchange rate and reserves.'
Deficit monetization due to a lack of financing options has
fueled annual
inflation in 2014 (41.1% according to private estimates by
9M14). The election
cycle and a potential decision to mitigate negative side effects
from the
default could lead to an additional widening in the fiscal
deficit and its
monetization in the context of constrained financing, further
undermining
inflation and exchange rate dynamics.
Argentina's external position is expected to continue to weaken
in light of
lower soy prices, contained sales of soy exports, strong demand
for FX by local
economic agents, limited capital inflows and a demanding
external debt servicing
calendar. International reserves could dip below USD18bn next
year, when the
central government faces over USD12bn in FC debt service.
As a cure of the default under the current administration is far
from assured,
both the business community and the opposition are looking
beyond the 2015
presidential elections. The next administration could
potentially implement a
more pragmatic economic program and attempt to resolve the
sovereign default to
improve financing flexibility. With a recovery in capital flows
and cross-border
financing under this scenario, GDP growth could be restored in
2016. However,
growth would not pick up until 2017, as the unwinding of
distortions created
over the past few years will likely prove to be challenging.
The full report 'Argentina's Default Implications: Weaker
Economy, Higher
Inflation, Exchange Rate and Reserve Pressures' is available at
'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Sovereign Rating Criteria' (August 2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Argentinaâ€™s Default
Implications
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria
here
