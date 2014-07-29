(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 29 (Fitch) The Argentine banking subsidiaries of
global banks are
adequately positioned to weather the volatility that may arise
from a possible
default of Argentina's sovereign debt, according to Fitch
Ratings.
Argentina's possible default, which may occur following the July
30 expiration
of a grace period on certain interest payments, could trigger
increased foreign
exchange volatility and affect the value of banking subsidiaries
located in
Argentina. It may also create a more challenging operating
environment and
reduce the profitability of banking subsidiaries there.
However, foreign bank subsidiaries in Argentina are on better
footing today than
at the time of Argentina's last default in 2001. Bank holdings
of central
government securities are minimal. The majority of security
portfolios are in
local currency central bank securities that are not subject to
the recent US
federal court ruling on the sovereign debt held by several US
investors. The
banks' overall financial profiles are healthier than 13 years
ago, with expanded
capacity for loss absorption and minimal exposure to loans to
the sovereign.
BBVA, Santander, HSBC, Banco Itau and Citibank, among other
banks have
footprints in Argentina. Both BBVA and Santander each hold an
over 5% share of
Argentina's total deposit base. They are by far the largest of
the global banks
operating in the country.
In Fitch's view, even with higher valuation volatility, the net
exposure of
global banks to Argentina is small and should not represent a
significant burden
to their parents.
The intrinsic financial strengths of banking subs in Argentina
are far higher
than in 2001. For example, direct exposure to central government
claims (loans
and securities) are minimal, and in many cases zero. Many of the
private sector
banks boast equity/asset ratios of around 10% on average, while
asset quality is
deemed adequate with strong loan loss reserves.
In times of increased economic pressures, however, even banks
with adequate
financial profiles can suffer contagion due to higher funding
volatility. Fitch
believes that the current liquidity position of the Argentine
bank subsidiaries
is strong, and we recognize that the central bank would be able
to provide some
local currency liquidity, should it be required.
While deposit runs are the most serious threat that any of the
banking
subsidiaries could face in the event of a significant
deterioration of the
operating environment, Fitch sees further write-downs of equity
investment in
the Argentine subs as being the more likely immediate threat
following any
possible sovereign default and/or a deterioration of the
operating environment.
The Argentine subsidiaries represent no more than 1% of BBVA's
and Santander's
total assets, thus any contagion impact on these banks' parents
should be
limited.
Fitch recognizes that parent company support from BBVA and
Santander for their
Argentine subsidiaries is not unlimited. Fitch's base case
assumption is that if
there was a need for support for bank-specific reasons, the
support would be
more likely to be provided than in a case for country-specific
issues, including
a deterioration of the operating/legal environment. The current
ratings of
Argentine bank subsidiaries are driven by the Viability Rating
(VR) of each
subsidiary and do not incorporate any benefit of institutional
support, which is
unique relative to Fitch's views with other subsidiaries of
Spanish banks in
Latin America.
Data from the central bank of the Argentine Republic presently
indicates limited
signals of strain within the banking system. However, pressures
could build if
the operating environment deteriorates sharply following a
possible sovereign
default. Private sector deposits have increased in nominal terms
in the 12
months period ending mid-July, the latest available data from
the regulator;
while excess liquidity in the form of holdings of central bank
paper is high.
The overall system liquidity ratio (which include cash in hand,
securities held
with the central banks and other very short term securities) has
strengthened
since the beginning of 2014 to around 37% of total deposits at
June 30 from just
under 30%, which is conservative compared to other markets.
Nondeposit funding
is small and foreign funding is limited.
Fitch currently maintains 'B-' ratings with a Rating Outlooks
Negative on the
Argentine subsidiaries of BBVA and Santander. Fitch also
maintains VRs of 'b-'
on the subsidiaries of BBVA and Santander. The VR ratings are
constrained by the
'B-' local currency rating of the sovereign, also Rating Outlook
Negative. Any
possible changes on the rating or outlooks of the sovereign may
trigger a review
on the rating of those banks operating in Argentina following
Fitch's criteria.
