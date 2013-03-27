(Repeat for Additional Subscribers)

March 27 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has published the latest edition of its Asia-Pacific monthly newsletter. The 'Asia-Pacific Monthly' is one of the most viewed reports on the Fitch website.

Europe returned to focus in February in three of five most-read stories with 'European Senior Fixed Income Investor Survey Q113'; 'European High-Yield Chart Book February 2013' and 'European Credit Outlook 2013 - The Viking Tour'. China continued to dominate coverage as Fitch took various rating actions on the country's large state banks and mid-tier banks in 'Fitch Upgrades BCOM's IDR and ABC's VR; Affirms China's Other Large State Banks' and 'Fitch Affirms IDRs of 11 Mid-Tier Chinese Banks; Downgrades VRs of CITIC, Ping An, Industrial'.

China also saw new issues with 'Fitch Rates China's CIFI 'B+'; USD Bonds 'B+(EXP)''; 'Fitch Rates China State Construction International's USD Notes 'BBB-(EXP)'' and 'Fitch Rates China's MIE Notes Final 'B''.

Other highlights in the latest issue include 'Fitch StreetView Q&A: Indonesian Corporates - Challenges for 2013'; 'Fitch: India Budget Keeps Fiscal Targets; Delivery, Growth Key'; 'Fitch: Thai Banks' Rising Loan Concentration Not Yet a Major Risk' and 'Fitch: East Asian Onshore Markets To See Most AUM Growth'. Regular features such as Fitch's key rating actions are provided in the newsletter. Also, Fitch's international ratings coverage by sector, and international and national ratings coverage by country can be found in this month's newsletter.

The newsletter is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Asia-Pacific Monthly March 2013

here