(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, October 16 (Fitch) Demographic, geographic and product concentrations are key risks for Asian-American banks, and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activities and retail banking growth would benefit this sector, according to a new Fitch Ratings report. The Asian-American market is an attractive niche with sound growth potential in the U.S. banking sector. Asian-Americans have maintained strong demographic trends and tend to demonstrate above-average household income and savings rates. Asian-American banks have carved a niche for themselves through ethnic affinity and relationship banking focused on Asian-American communities. They have experienced rapid growth as the number of Asian immigrants and their associated economic accomplishments have increased. A recent growing need to realize economies of scale motivates Asian-American banks to increase in size. Fitch regards large Asian-American banks' continuous M&A activities and start-ups of new products positively in terms of diversification and operating efficiency. However, expansion toward unfamiliar markets could require the time and cost to gear up for increased business size. Key risks for these banks include their customer base focused on specific regions and/or communities as well as limited product offerings and commercial real estate (CRE) loan concentration. The high cost of deposits and a higher efficiency ratio than peer groups constrain their profitability. However, earnings performance for a few large Asian-American banks is quite strong, benefiting from a low efficiency ratio based on economies of scale and the accretable yield due to acquisition accounting. The credit profiles of Asian-American banks are weaker than peer groups with elevated nonperforming assets compared to historical standards. Fitch believes that their underwriting standards have become more stringent after the financial crisis, but their risk appetite still remains above average compared to other U.S. banking sectors. Asian-American banks are well capitalized by regulatory standards. Their median tangible common equity ratio reached 12% at June 30, 2014. However, this strength is partially offset by concentration risk in the loan portfolio and weaker credit performance through the cycle, which could increase capital volatility. Their solid funding profile is based on stable deposit inflows from Asian-Americans and geographical expansion by acquiring other banks and branches. But, the high sensitivity to rates on deposits of Asian-American customers could create the potential for volatility risk. Fitch anticipates Asian-American banks' customer base will expand steadily as numbers of new Asian-American immigrants continue to increase. However, these banks need to implement new business strategies beyond cultural affinity to keep customers and compete with other U.S. banks over the longer run. Fitch believes that the opportunity exists for Asian-American banks to generate retail loan growth and diversify product lines given that they have not achieved cross-selling in retail banking. Fitch defines Asian-American banks as banks offering insured deposits in the U.S., which currently are wholly or partially owned and controlled by Asian-Americans in the U.S., or that were previously owned by Asian-Americans and/or target those populations at present. The full report 'U.S. Ethnic Affinity Banks: Asian-American banks: Concentration Risks and High Cost of Deposits Offset Strong Capitalization' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link. 