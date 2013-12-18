(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, December 18 (Fitch) The U.S. Financial Stability
Oversight Council
(FSOC) is currently considering the scope of potential financial
systemic risks
posed by large asset management firms, and may ultimately
designate such firms
as systemically important financial institutions (SIFIs) and
impose capital and
liquidity requirements similar to those for banks. Fitch
believes SIFI
designation of asset managers, if ultimately approved, would
likely strengthen
balance sheet profiles, but could impair longer-term
profitability if compliance
costs, growth constraints or liquidity requirements prove to be
too onerous.
The Treasury's Office of Financial Research (OFR) released a
preliminary report
in September regarding possible systemic risks posed by asset
managers. The
report focused on the use of fund-level leverage, concentration
of risks in
certain products and the potential for forced asset sales, which
could amplify
and transmit risk across the broader financial system.
The report received extensive comments from industry
participants and external
observers, with an eye on potential FSOC action in 2014. Former
financial
regulators (including several that submitted an opinion piece in
yesterday's
Wall Street Journal) have noted their opposition to bank-style
regulation on
nonbank entities such as asset managers.
We believe SIFI designation for certain large asset managers
could be a positive
for debtholders if higher explicit capital and liquidity
requirements resulted,
although it may necessitate material equity raises given the
limited equity
positions of most managers and negative tangible equity
positions in certain
instances. All stakeholders would also benefit from increased
transparency and
disclosure.
However, the regulation envisioned by the OFR report would raise
compliance
costs and potentially limit the size and growth prospects of
some asset
managers. This would likely reduce returns, pressure cash flow
leverage (i.e.
debt/EBITDA) metrics, and offset, to some degree, the benefits
of improved
balance sheet profiles. Constraints on size/growth are
particularly concerning
from a profitability perspective given the role that product
diversity and scale
play in supporting the stability of margins and overall
earnings. Increased
compliance costs could also be passed on to investors through
higher fund
management fees, reducing net returns.
Industry opponents of increased regulation have cited
shortcomings in the OFR
report and what they see as a fundamental misunderstanding of
risk in asset
management firms. They argue that application of a bank
regulation template
(presumably including closer regulation of capital and
liquidity) is a mistake,
since asset managers do not face the same types of balance sheet
risk as banks.
The case for limited asset manager regulation is supported by
the idea that
these institutions, unlike banks, act primarily as conduits of
investor assets
rather than as direct transmitters of systemic risk. Investors,
according to
this view, determine asset allocation, and managers simply
transmit these
mandates through buying and selling of securities in funds and
investor
accounts.
Advocates of a more aggressive regulatory approach believe that
the potential
for collective behavior by asset managers, the use of leverage
at the fund level
and concentration of risk among large asset managers all support
an expanded
regulatory framework.
In an extreme scenario, we believe that a material change in
investor
perceptions of the risk of an individual asset management firm
could potentially
lead to asset withdrawals, regardless of the legal separation
between fund
assets and the manager's balance sheet assets. While this is
typically a remote
risk given the agency-nature of traditional asset management
activities, a
material outflow of assets under management occurring during a
period of market
turmoil could introduce systemic risk as a result of forced
selling and
accompanying asset price distortion, particularly for less
liquid asset classes.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
