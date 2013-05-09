(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MUMBAI/LONDON/SINGAPORE, May 08 (Fitch) The central bank's
recent rate cuts are
unlikely to ease asset-quality pressures to any great extent or
help Indian
banks correct their funding imbalances, Fitch Ratings says. The
banks' latest
results show a continued decline in overall asset quality as the
economic
downturn persists.
The infrastructure sector is likely to be the biggest risk for
Indian banks in
the year ending March 2014 (FY14), putting pressure on asset
quality and
exacerbating structural funding mismatches. The pace of
infrastructure
restructuring is likely to accelerate, as the start dates of
projects under
construction are delayed over the next 18 months. Infrastructure
(including
power and telecom) accounted for around 23% of corporate debt
restructurings at
end-March 2013, up from 20.5% a year ago.
Lending to the sector has been aggressive since FY08; and
despite some
moderation in FY13, it represents the largest single-sector
concentration for
Indian banks.
We believe that key structural impediments - such as the
availability of fuel,
rising input costs and government clearances - will be hard to
resolve in the
short term despite recent government initiatives to tackle them.
However, the
outlook could improve in the medium term if some recently
announced policies are
effective.
In the meantime, we expect restructured loans to keep rising
faster than NPLs
and assets. The pace of NPL accretion is slowing, thanks to the
central bank's
cumulative monetary easing in FY13. However, the central bank's
concerns about
inflationary pressures and the twin deficit means there is
limited scope for
further monetary easing after Friday's 25bp rate cut. A
slower-than-expected
recovery could cause NPL growth to pick up again. We estimate
gross NPLs will
approach 4.2% for FY13 and 4.4% in FY14 as bad loans start to
level off, with
very gradual easing of cyclical pressures.
The long-term nature of infrastructure assets leaves banks more
exposed to
asset/liability mismatches, particularly as deposit-gathering
has not kept pace
with credit growth. The persistent negative real interest rates
have channelled
domestic savings into alternative investments, and the banking
system
loans-to-deposit ratio has risen to 78% in March from 72% at
FYE10.
We believe that reliance on costly short-term funding, such as
certificates of
deposit and bulk deposits, will remain high. This dependence
raises refinancing
risks and the volatility of funding costs, although stable
customer deposits
still account for a significant proportion of the system's total
funding.
Small- and medium-sized Indian banks with concentrated regional
profiles and
limited deposit franchises are likely be most at risk if stress
levels increase.
Most large banks, with diversified loan portfolios and better
funding profiles,
should be able to absorb stress through profits alone. However,
a few large
entities may experience pressure on their standalone credit
profiles if both
funding and asset quality show further signs of deterioration.
The gross NPL ratio for Indian banks rose to 3.7% for the third
quarter ending
December 2012, with restructured loans accounting for an
additional 6% during
the same period. The Q4 reporting season is under way.
