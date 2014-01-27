(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 27 (Fitch) Large U.S. banksâ€™ financial
results for the fourth
quarter signal the start of a likely turn in net charge-offs
(NCOs) and the
long-running trend of moderating asset quality may come to an
end in 2014,
according to Fitch Ratings. Rising NCO levels, coupled with
increases in
quarterly provision expenses, will begin to reduce the favorable
impact of loan
loss reserve releases on bank earnings over upcoming quarters.
For the first time in five quarters, large banks as a group
reported a
sequential increase (2%) in NCOs during fourth-quarter 2013.
Recent NCO levels
have remained well below ten-year industry averages, driven by
particularly good
asset quality trends for commercial and industrial (C&I) loans
and credit cards.
The ongoing housing market recovery could support further upside
for legacy
mortgage asset quality, but on balance we expect NCOs to
continue their
reversion to long-term averages throughout 2014.
Large reserve releases again provided significant support for
bank results in
the fourth quarter, particularly among the largest institutions.
Reserve
releases accounted for 32% of reported pretax earnings for Bank
of America, 17%
for Citi and 16% for JP Morgan Chase.
Among large regional banks, on the other hand, the contribution
of reserve
releases is far smaller. The average reserve release for large
regional banks
represented only 5% of reported pretax earnings in
fourth-quarter 2013,
excluding Regions Financial and Fifth Third Bancorp (whose
results were affected
by a restructuring of a C&I loan). In part, this reflects the
fact that many of
these institutions (unlike their larger competitors) have not
made large credit
card-related releases in recent quarters.
Signs of a modest pick-up in loan growth during fourth-quarter
2013 also support
our view that asset quality and reserve release patterns will
likely begin to
shift in 2014. Loan growth remains anemic, but growth rates
ticked up quarter
over quarter for the large banks reporting to date, driven
primarily by higher
volumes in C&I, commercial real estate, credit cards and auto
loans. While the
fall-off in mortgage refinancings during the second half of the
year weighed on
earnings, increased activity in the other loan categories helped
drive somewhat
better top-line results across the board last quarter.
For a complete rundown on fourth-quarter operating trends for
U.S. banks, see
the special report â€œU.S. Banking Quarterly Comment: 4Q13,â€�
dated Jan. 27, 2014,
at www.fitchratings.com.
