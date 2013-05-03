(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, May 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says
Australia-based Wesfarmers
Limited's sale of property interests to its joint venture with
ISPT is
consistent with the Positive Outlook on Wesfarmer's Long-Term
Issuer Default
Rating of 'BBB+'. The move is in line with Fitch's expectation
that Wesfarmers
would fund its accelerated store rollout in FY13 with the
assistance of third
party capital (please refer to full rating report of Wesfarmers
dated 1 November
2012).
Wesfarmers announced yesterday that it had raised AUD400m
through the disposal
of a 75% interest in a portfolio of 19 Coles-owned shopping
centres to its joint
venture with Australian property fund manager ISPT.
Its joint venture strategy allows Wesfarmers to execute the
second phase of its
Coles transformation - expanding its retailing market share and
improving the
quality of its earnings mix while avoiding the adverse impact on
leverage of
debt funding this growth.
The asset sale is in keeping with Wesfarmer's strategy of
prudent capital
management. It follows the disposal of AUD203m in property plant
and equipment
(PPE) in the first half of 2012 and takes total PPE disposals to
over AUD600m,
which is equivalent to a quarter of Wesfarmer's expected capital
expenditure for
FY13.
Contacts:
Johann Kenny, CFA
Director
+61 2 8256 0348
Level 15, 77 King Street,
Sydney NSW 2000
Nandini Vijayaraghavan, CFA
Director
+65 6796 7216
Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326,
Email:
iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA
AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the
Corporations Act 2001.