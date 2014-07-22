(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Hamburger
Sparkasse AG
(Haspa) and Sparkasse Vogtland (Vogtland) Long-term Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) of 'A+' with Stable Outlooks and Short-term IDRs of
'F1+'. This adds to
the 360 member banks of Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe (Sparkassen;
A+/Stable/F1+) that
are already rated by Fitch (see 'Fitch Affirms Sparkassen and
S-Verbund HT at
'A+'; Outlook Stable' dated 28 January 2014 at
www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs
Haspa's and Vogtland's IDRs reflect their being member banks of
Sparkassen (for
more details on the rating drivers and sensitivities for
Sparkassen see the
rating action commentary referenced above). As a mutual banking
group, Fitch
assigns group ratings to Sparkassen in accordance with its
"Banking Structures
Backed by Mutual Support Mechanisms" criteria.
While Sparkassen is generally a less cohesive group than some of
its peers,
notably due to the absence of consolidated accounts and the
limited integration
of some of its members, Sparkassen's support track record is
extensive and
strong. As a result, Sparkassen meets all of Fitch's
requirements for assigning
group ratings, notably at least annual accounts, a common
strategy, a risk
management system with a degree of cohesion, supervision by the
local regulator
as single "risk" unit and the existence of a mutual support
mechanism.
In line with these criteria, Viability Ratings are assigned only
to the groups
but not the individual members of the group. Therefore, we have
not assigned
Viability Ratings to Haspa and Vogtland. Sparkassen's group
ratings apply only
to the savings banks and not to other entities of the public
banking sector.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs
Haspa and Vogtland's IDRs are identical to those of Sparkassen
and therefore
sensitive to any changes in Sparkassen's ratings.
With an end-2013 balance sheet of around EUR40.5bn and EUR30bn
in loans and
EUR29bn in deposits, Haspa is Germany's largest savings bank.
However, due to
the size and granularity of Sparkassen, Haspa only accounts for
a fraction of
its total balance sheet. With assets of EUR3.1bn at end-2013,
Vogtland is a
medium-sized savings bank in Saxony and a member of the East
German Savings
Banks Association. Both banks have leading market shares in
their respective
regions.
With leading nationwide franchises in retail and small business
banking,
Sparkassen is an integral part of both the German banking sector
and the SFG, an
unconsolidated group of 600 institutions with over EUR2.4trn of
aggregate
balance sheet assets (excluding leasing and insurance
subsidiaries), around 50m
customers and around 350,000 employees at end-2013.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Christian Kuendig
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1399
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Michael Dawson-Kropf
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 113
Committee Chairperson
Alain Branchey
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 41
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, and 'Banking Structures Backed by Mutual Support
Mechanisms',
dated 18 December 2013 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Banking Structures Backed by Mutual Support Mechanisms
here
Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe (Sparkassen)
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.