(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/BARCELONA, January 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned Huarong
Finance II Co., Ltd.'s USD5bn medium-term note (MTN) programme
an expected
rating of 'A(EXP)'. Fitch has also assigned the proposed first
issue of US
dollar senior unsecured notes under the programme an expected
rating of
'A(EXP)'. The proceeds of the proposed note issue will be used
as working
capital and for general corporate purposes.
The final ratings on the proposed MTN programme and US dollar
notes are
contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to
information already
received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes under the MTN programme, which will be issued by
Huarong Finance II Co
Ltd., are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Huarong
(HK)
International Holding Limited (Huarong (HK) International), a
wholly owned
subsidiary of China Huarong Asset Management Co., Ltd. (China
Huarong;
A/Stable). The notes under the MTN programme will be senior
unsecured
obligations of Huarong (HK) International and also rank pari
passu with all
other senior unsecured obligations of Huarong (HK)
International.
In place of a guarantee, China Huarong has granted a keepwell
and liquidity
support deed and a deed of equity interest purchase undertaking
to ensure that
Huarong (HK) International has sufficient assets and liquidity
to meet its
obligations under the guarantee for the notes under the MTN
programme.
The notes under the MTN programme are rated at the same level as
China Huarong's
Issuer Default Rating (IDR), given the strong link between China
Huarong and
Huarong (HK) International and because the keepwell and
liquidity support deed
and deed of equity interest purchase undertaking transfer the
ultimate
responsibility of payment to China Huarong.
In Fitch's opinion, both the keepwell and liquidity support deed
and the deed of
equity interest purchase undertaking signal a strong intention
from China
Huarong to ensure that Huarong (HK) International has sufficient
funds to honour
the debt obligations. The agency also believes China Huarong
intends to maintain
its reputation and credit profile in the international offshore
market, and is
unlikely to default on offshore obligations. Additionally a
default by Huarong
(HK) International could have significant negative repercussions
on China
Huarong for any future offshore funding.
Fitch emphasises that the MTN programme's rating is for the
programme in general
and there is no assurance that notes under the programme will be
assigned a
rating or that the rating assigned to a specific issue under the
programme will
have the same rating as the rating assigned to the programme.
China Huarong was established in 1999 and is one of four big
asset management
companies approved and set up by the State Council to safeguard
the country's
economic and financial stability.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any rating action on China Huarong's IDR would result in similar
rating action
on the programme and rated notes.
