(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA, March 30 (Fitch) PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia has assigned a National Long-Term Rating of 'AA-(idn)' to Indonesian telecommunications tower company PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure Tbk's (TBI, AA-(idn)/Stable) IDR700 billion senior unsecured bonds. The bonds are launched from TBI's IDR5 trillion bond programme - affirmed at 'AA-(idn)' on 1 December 2016 - and are consequently rated at the same level as the programme. TBI will use issue proceeds to refinance existing debt. 'AA' National Ratings denote expectations of very low default risk relative to other issuers or obligations in the same country. The default risk inherent differs only slightly from that of the country's highest rated issuers or obligations. KEY RATING DRIVERS Limited Structural Subordination: Fitch rates the proposed bond at the same level as TBI's National Long-Term Rating, despite their structural subordination to debt held at the operating subsidiaries, which generate all group revenue. We expect TBI to gradually replace its debt at its operating companies with debt at the holding company. Furthermore, we believe there will be strong creditor recovery in a distress scenario; a high proportion of the group's operating cash flows are contractually locked in. Slow Deleveraging: Fitch expects TBI's FFO-adjusted net leverage to remain elevated at around 5.7x-6.0x through the next three years (2016: 6.3x), underpinned by continued weakness in the company's free cash flow (FCF) generation due to an aggressive shareholder return policy in addition to high finance costs and capex needs. The company plans to operate at leverage within the parameters of its bank covenants; gross debt/last quarter annualised EBITDA of less than 6.25x. Our forecast assumes 2017 EBITDA of around IDR3.4 trillion (2016: IDR3.2 trillion); insufficient to fund dividends as well as annual interest payments of IDR1.7 trillion and capex of IDR1.3 trillion-1.5 trillion. TBI refreshed its share buyback program in October 2016 to repurchase shares up to a maximum of IDR1.5 trillion over the next 18 months. Organic Growth: We forecast TBI's revenue to increase by 6%-9% per annum (2016: 8.5%), driven by the progressive rollout of 4G networks in Indonesia. The company is likely to benefit from any accelerated capex expansion by its largest tower tenant, PT Telekomunikasi Selular (Telkomsel, AAA(idn)/Stable). TBI has a larger exposure to Telkomsel and PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (BBB-/Positive), at 40% of revenue, compared with PT Profesional Telekomunikasi Indonesia's (Protelindo, AAA(idn)/Stable) 20% and PT Solusi Tunas Pratama Tbk's (STP, A+(idn)/Stable) 19%. Stable EBITDA Margin: Fitch expects TBI's operating EBITDA margins to remain stable in 2017 (2016: 86.8%). Tower rentals are locked-in under existing lease contracts, although average monthly tower leases may come under pressure as tenancy contracts expire. The company's average remaining contract period is around six years, with no major contracts due for renewal in the next two years. TBI's locked-in revenue was IDR22.6 trillion as at end-2016. Counterparty and Forex Risk: TBI's rating also reflects its low customer concentration risk. The revenue contribution from Indonesian telco operators with investment-grade international ratings was 83% in 2016; higher than Protelindo's (BBB-/Stable) 49% and STP's (BB-/Stable) 65%. In addition, TBI mitigates currency risk by fully hedging its US dollar exposure. It also has US dollar-denominated annual revenue of USD40 million from PT Indosat Tbk (BBB+/Stable). DERIVATION SUMMARY TBI's ratings reflect the favourable business profile of tower companies, which tend to have stable cash flows that justify higher leverage metrics than for most corporate credits. TBI's ratings benefit from its lower customer concentration risk against its closest peers - Indonesia's largest independent tower operator, Protelindo and third-largest independent tower company, STP. However, the ratings are constrained by TBI's weaker balance sheet due to its high leverage and aggressive shareholder return policy. TBI's FFO-adjusted net leverage of close to 6.0x is high against its closest peers, Protelindo's 3.0x and STP's 5.5x. Its National Long-Term Rating is one notch above STP's 'A+(idn)', underpinning TBI's larger scale, stronger organic growth and better tenancy mix, which we believe justifies the higher net leverage. Meanwhile, Protelindo 'BBB-/AAA(idn)' rating is based on its size and conservative financial profile, which mitigate counterparty risks from weaker telcos. Telcos with investment-grade international ratings account for close to half of Protelindo's revenue, compared to TBI's 83% and STP's 65%. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case include: - tower additions of around 1,000 and tenant additions of around 2,000 in 2017-2018; - stable operating EBITDA margin of around 82%-85% in 2017-2018; - annual capex of IDR1.3 trillion-1.5 trillion or capex/revenue ratio of 30%-40% in 2017-2018 (2016: IDR1.4 trillion; 37%); - dividend payment and share buybacks of IDR1.0 trillion-1.1trillion in 2017-2018; and - no acquisitions. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - a debt-funded acquisition, lease defaults by weaker telcos, or significant dividend payment and share buyback activity leading to FFO-adjusted net leverage (based on the hedged debt amount) remaining above 6.5x on a long-term basis. Positive: Fitch does not anticipate developments that would lead to a rating upgrade. However, we may take positive rating action if TBI appears to be on solid path to return to FFO-adjusted net leverage (based on the hedged debt amount) of below 5.5x on a sustained basis. LIQUIDITY Reliant on Refinancing: Fitch expects TBI to refinance its debt when it falls due; a majority of which will mature after 2017, comprising USD300 million 4.625% senior unsecured notes due April 2018 and USD350 million 5.25% senior unsecured notes maturing in February 2022. At end-2016, TBI had an unrestricted cash balance of IDR365 billion. As of 31 March 2017, the company has undrawn revolving loan facilities amounting to USD420 million and maturing in June 2022. Contact: Primary Analyst Salman Alamsyah Analyst PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia DBS Bank Tower 24th Floor, Suite 2403 Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5 Jakarta 12940 Committee Chairperson Steve Durose Managing Director +61 2 8256 0307 Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 30 November 2016 Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National ratings in Indonesia. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Country-Specific Treatment of Recovery Ratings (pub. 18 Oct 2016) here Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates - Effective from 27 September 2016 to 10 March 2017 (pub. 27 Sep 2016) here National Scale Ratings Criteria -- Effective Oct. 30, 2013 - March 7, 2017 (pub. 30 Oct 2013) here Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers (pub. 21 Nov 2016) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com">WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM.. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE AT <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/regulatory">HTTPS://WWW. FITCHRATINGS.COM /SITE/REGULATORY. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001