(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an
'AAA'(EXP) rating with
Stable Outlook to Bank of Nova Scotia's (BNS; 'AA-'/'F1+',
Stable Outlook)
inaugural series of registered covered bonds issued under its
newly established
legislative program. Fitch's expected rating takes into account
a hypothetical
EUR-denominated jumbo issuance with a soft bullet maturity of up
to seven years.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating of BNS' mortgage covered bonds is based on the
issuer's long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'AA-', Fitch Discontinuity-Cap
(D-Cap) of '3'
(moderate high risk) and the program's contractual AP which is
expected to be in
line with Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP of 93.5%.
The program D-Cap is driven by Fitch's moderate high risk
assessment of both the
cover-pool and systemic alternative management components. The
cover-pool
specific alternative management assessment addresses both the
data quality and
quantity of the historical performance data provided by the
issuer. The
assessment of the systemic specific alternative management
reflects the
significant roles performed post issuer default by the
guarantor, or third
parties acting on its behalf. The guarantor would likely seek
bondholder
approval for major decisions and need to contract other parties
to perform
important functions. This assessment is consistent across all
Canadian mortgage
covered bond programs. All other D-Cap components have been
assessed as
moderate risk.
The inaugural covered bonds are secured by a cover pool drawn
from an initial
indicative portfolio consisting of 65,149 uninsured Canadian
residential
mortgages totalling approximately CAD11.2 billion. As of
month-end January 2014,
the portfolio had a weighted average (WA) current loan to value
(LTV) of 58% and
a WA marked-to-market combined LTV of 77.1% (as calculated by
Fitch) reflecting
amounts available to be drawn on BNS' Scotia Total Equity Plan
(STEP)
multi-component mortgage product which Fitch takes into account
in estimating
the pool's probability of default (PD). Approximately 84% of the
loans in the
initial portfolio were STEP loans. In addition, the cover assets
had a non-zero
WA credit score of 773 and were roughly 24 months seasoned, with
a large
percentage of loans concentrated in Ontario (49.6%). The pool's
WA expected
loss of 6.8% incorporates an additional 1.6% loss attributable
to interest
accrued on defaulted loans from initial delinquency through to
liquidation.
Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP of 93.5% is driven by a WA PD of
13.7% and a WA RR of
62.1% on the cover pool in an 'AAA' scenario. The assets have a
WA residual
maturity of approximately 2.6 years while the first series of
covered bonds are
expected to have a WA residual maturity of up to seven years.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
BNS' covered bonds' rating would be vulnerable to a downgrade if
any of the
following occurred: (i) the IDR was downgraded by three notches
to 'A-'; (ii)
the D-Cap fell by at least three categories to '0' (full
discontinuity); or
(iii) the AP that Fitch takes into account in its analysis
exceeded 93.5%.
Fitch breakeven AP for a given covered bonds' ratings will be
affected by, among
others, the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding
covered bonds,
which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuances. Therefore it
cannot be assumed to remain stable over time.
Fitch is in the process of implementing its recently updated
covered bond
criteria to reflect the beneficial position for covered bonds
under bank
resolution frameworks where covered bonds are exempted from
bail-in. The course
of implementation will take place as described in Feedback
Report: Covered Bond
Rating Criteria Change - Developments in Bank Resolution
Frameworks Beneficial.
The presale report is available on Fitch's website at
'www.fitchratings.com'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vanessa Purwin
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0269
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Roger Lin
Director
+1-212-908-0778
Committee Chairperson
Helene Heberlein
Managing Director
+ 33 1 44 29 9140
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria' (March 10, 2014);
--'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds ' (May 13,
2013);
--'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and
Refinance Stress
Addendum' (June 3, 2013);
--'Canadian Residential Mortgage Loan Loss Model Criteria' (May
15, 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Bank of Nova Scotia
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinance
Stress Addendum
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
here
Canadian Residential Mortgage Loan Loss Model
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.